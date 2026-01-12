‘Mass Mossad-backed Riots’: Online Backlash Grows Over Externally-driven Unrest in Iran
Saturday, 10 January 2026 11:24 AM
Many rioters linked to the Israeli spy agency Mossad have been arrested by Iranian security forces in recent days.
Foreign-backed riots that erupted in Tehran and several other Iranian cities over the past few days have resulted in multiple fatalities and widespread damage to public property.
What initially began last month as peaceful demonstrations over economic grievances in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar gradually escalated into violent unrest, as foreign intelligence agencies exploited the protests to advance a “regime change” agenda against the Islamic Republic.
On Thursday and Friday in particular, heavily armed rioters and terrorists rampaged through parts of Tehran and other cities, attacking security personnel and setting fire to public and private property, including shops, buses, and mosques.
Social media platforms have since been flooded with reactions from users condemning the violence, with many denouncing foreign intelligence agencies for orchestrating the unrest
It comes months after the Israeli regime and the United States suffered a humiliating defeat during the recent 12-day war against the Islamic Republic.
One social media post referred to a three-year-old child killed in the northern city of Rasht after armed rioters aimed bullets at her and her family.
“A three-year-old girl was killed by the US and Israel backed riots last night in Iran. They are not protesters, they are terrorists,” the user wrote, pointing to the foreign hand in the riots.
Other social media users also framed the unrest as an externally driven attempt to destabilize Iran.
A user posting under the name ‘MenchOsint’ noted that Washington and Tel Aviv have long sought “regime change” in Tehran, while warning of severe consequences for those involved in the riots.
"US-Israel axis wishes this would happen; placing a pro-US regime in Iran would further strengthen their dominance in the region," he wrote on X.
"But real ones know that these riots will end up in large arrests, trials & the end for these criminal elements might not be pleasant to see, as well as for the instigators."
Another social media account, ‘Truth Teller’, pointed to deep, secretive cooperation between the terrorist groups and the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, saying“Al Qaeda/ISIS supporters” have united with “their Mossad brethren” to back the unrest in Iran.
“Isn’t it cute when Al Qaeda/ISIS supporters unite with their Mossad brethren to support Mossad-backed riots in Iran,” he wrote in a sarcastic tone.
Some users sought to place the events in a historical context. A user calling himself ‘Debunker’ dismissed claims of Iran’s so-called imminent collapse, listing past riots that were ultimately defeated.
One user referred to comments made by Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, on Friday, in which he again warned against foreign support to the ongoing riots.
“There are people whose job is destruction. Last night in Tehran, and in some other places, a bunch of vandals came and damaged buildings that belong to their own country. For example, they tore down the wall of some building just to please the President of the US,” wrote Arya.
“Because he made a baseless statement saying that if the Iranian government did such-and-such, he would come and support you. These rioters and people who harm the country have pinned their hopes on that. If he knows how to run his own country, there are plenty of problems inside his own country.”
Many social media users shared images of demonstrations opposing the foreign-backed riots and reaffirmed the Iranian nation’s unwavering resolve to defeat all such foreign-engineered projects.
One user, Fatima, said massive crowds marched after Friday prayers across Iran to denounce the deadly riots and American-Israeli threats against the country.
Sajjad Kargili, a social media user from India, also shared images of marches that took place across Iran on Friday, condemning rioters who attacked banks and supermarkets.
A user named Mana Amini called out US President Donald Trump, who claimed last week that the US would “come to the rescue” of Iranian rioters, contrasting it with an American woman in Minneapolis who was murdered in cold blood by ICE agents last week.
“This woman did not throw a Molotov cocktail at the police, did not incite riots, did not injure or kill anyone with cold or firearms, and did not loot or set fire to banks or public property—yet Trump says she deserves death. Compare this to this man in Iran, whom Trump supports,” wrote the user.
Another user, Adam, noted that Iran’s handling of the unrest was being judged unfairly, asserting that Tehran was responding more responsibly than Western governments would under comparable circumstances.
“Iran has mass Mossad-backed riots involving gunmen going on right now and is handling it better than this,” he wrote.
Over the past several days, heavily armed rioters, publicly and brazenly backed by American and Israeli politicians, have recklessly attacked public infrastructure, exploiting the peaceful and legitimate protests organized by shopkeepers last month.
They have even torched shops belonging to the very shopkeepers who initiated those protests.
Iranian security forces have arrested a number of individuals directly linked to the Mossad agency spy who have been spearheading these organized riots.
