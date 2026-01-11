Prime Minister Abiy Visits Djibouti for High-Level Talks
Addis Ababa, January 11, 2026 (ENA) —Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived in Djibouti this morning, where he was warmly received by President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh.
The two leaders held high-level discussions on regional geopolitical developments, peace and security in the Horn of Africa, and ways to further strengthen bilateral relations.
In a social media post, Prime Minister Abiy highlighted that particular emphasis was placed on enhancing cooperation in trade, logistics, and development.
“Our discussions focused on geopolitical dynamics, regional peace and security, and strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, logistics, and development—reaffirming our shared commitment to stability, economic integration, and mutual prosperity,” the Prime Minister noted.
No comments:
Post a Comment