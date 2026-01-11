Securing Sea Access Defining Mission for Present Generation, Say Scholars
Addis Ababa, January 9, 2026 (ENA)—Scholars have affirmed that securing sovereign access to the sea has become a defining responsibility for the present generation.
Experts argue that the responsibility to reclaim sea access lost without legal or historical justification has fallen on the current generation.
They contend that this imperative is driven by rapid population growth, economic expansion, and the need to safeguard national interests.
They note that Ethiopia’s reduced influence in the Red Sea region stems from past policy failures and a historical absence of public representation in maritime affairs.
This prolonged dependency, scholars say, has constrained economic growth and weakened national sovereignty.
Against this backdrop, the reformist government has maintained that restoring sea access is not a political ambition but a legal, historical, geographical, and economic necessity.
In an exclusive interview with ENA, Professor Adem Kamil said Ethiopia’s civilizational foundations have long been linked to the Abay River and the Red Sea.
Ethiopia was cut off from its secured seaport, which was a cornerstone of its civilization, through conspiracies involving internal actors and historical external adversaries, he said.
He added that the loss has imposed severe economic, social, and political costs over the past three decades.
Securing a seaport that can serve Ethiopia’s large population and fast-growing economy is a crucial task and a responsibility of the current generation, the professor stressed.
In this context, the government is achieving a diplomatic victory by asserting ownership of Ethiopia’s seaport to protect national geo-strategic interests.
Temesgen Walelign, a Policy and Strategy Researcher at the Ministry of Logistics and Transport, on his part noted that the loss of Ethiopia's seaport has imposed significant strain on logistics operations.
He pointed out that Ethiopia is losing its competitiveness in international trade due to substantial losses in both exports and imports, compounded by expenses related to port rental and transit.
Temesgen emphasized that Ethiopia's pursuit of a seaport is a crucial diplomatic move that could permanently address the economic damage in the logistics sector.
