Sudan Backs Somalia Unity After Israel Recognises Somaliland
12 January 2026
Mohi El-Din Salem Ahmed Ibrahim, Sudan's new foreign minister, SC photo
January 11, 2026 (JEDDAH) – Sudan’s foreign minister said on Sunday Khartoum rejects Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and stands by Somalia’s territorial integrity, state news agency SUNA reported.
Ambassador Mohieddin Salem spoke after an emergency Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Jeddah called to discuss Tel Aviv’s decision to recognise the self-declared republic. Sudan took part “to express its categorical rejection of any move that undermines Somali sovereignty,” he said.
The minister told SUNA the step had no legal validity and violated the African Union and United Nations charters. “This attempt will face regional and international isolation,” he said, adding that OIC members showed “a high degree of solidarity.”
Salem also linked the issue to wider regional tensions, accusing unnamed neighbours of backing the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that are fighting Sudan’s army. He praised Saudi Arabia’s “decisive steps” to secure the Red Sea and Yemen without giving details.
The OIC meeting ended with a renewed pledge of support for the Palestinian cause, which Salem called “the primary issue.”
