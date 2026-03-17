59th Wave of Strikes: IRGC Debuts ‘Haj Qassem’ Missiles in Fierce Retaliation
Tuesday, 17 March 2026 5:21 PM
Screengrab from footage released by IRGC shows the moment an Iranian missile is launched towards US-Israeli targets in the 59th wave of Operation True Promise 4 on March 17, 2026.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has launched a new barrage in the 59th wave Operation True Promise 4, deploying the advanced "Haj Qassem" missile for the first time.
In a Tuesday statement, the IRGC said that its "effect-based" strike targeted Israeli positions in Beit Shemesh, Tel Aviv, and occupied al-Quds.
The devastating strikes simultaneously pounded regional bases belonging to the US "terrorist army," directly targeting installations in Al Udeid, Ali Al Salem, Fujairah, Sheikh Isa, and Erbil, added the statement.
Dedicated to Iran's aerospace martyrs and launched under the sacred code "Ya Heidar Karrar," the operation utilized suicide drones alongside pinpoint-accurate Ghadr, Emad, Fattah, and Haj Qassem missiles.
Meanwhile, the IRGC announced the dawn of a "new phase of effective and heavy blows" across the region against the American-Zionist enemy.
Promising an inevitable defeat for the aggressors, the military force issued a stark warning: "The bones of arrogance will be broken in the streets and squares."
This fierce retaliation serves as continuation of Iran's legitimate response to the unprovoked, large-scale war launched by the US and Israel on February 28.
Despite ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations, the enemy conducted extensive aerial strikes across Iranian civilian and military installations, causing significant casualties and assassinating former Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei alongside high-ranking military commanders.
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