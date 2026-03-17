IRGC Chief: Defenders of Persian Gulf Islands Fully Ready for Any Aggression
Tuesday, 17 March 2026 6:36 PM
Brigadier General Mohammad Karami (L) shakes hands with soldiers stationed on Kharg Island, March 17, 2026. (Photo via social media)
During a visit to islands in the Persian Gulf, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces Brigadier General Mohammad Karami said forces stationed there are fully prepared to confront any scenario.
While inspecting military bases on the islands on Tuesday, Karami said IRGC forces would respond swiftly and decisively to any “stupid move” by the enemy.
Meanwhile, Sayyed Ismail Hosseini, spokesperson for Iran’s Parliament Energy Committee, said several members of the committee had also visited the islands. He added that oil industry personnel continue to carry out their duties without disruption and with high morale.
Speaking to journalists, Hosseini said the delegation included the committee’s head Mousa Ahmadi, Bandar Abbas representative Ahmad Moradi, Lamerd representative Sayyed Mousa Mousavi, and Bushehr representative Jafar Pourkapkani. The team traveled to Kharg Island as part of their visit.
The lawmakers visited petrochemical facilities, the Kharg oil terminal, and the island’s oil hospital, where they met with staff and discussed issues that require attention from parliament and the government.
On Saturday, American fighter jets attacked several petrochemical facilities on Kharg Island amid the ongoing Israeli‑US aggression against Iran.
In response, Iranian armed forces targeted several US military bases in the region, damaging aircraft and avionic systems, including six A‑130 refueling transport planes.
The United States and Israel launched a joint military aggression against Iran in late February, striking 30 targets across Tehran and assassinating the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, along with several senior Iranian officials.
Since then, Iranian armed forces have retaliated by launching waves of missiles and drones at Israeli‑occupied territories as well as US bases across the region.
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