Iran's Top Security Official, Dr. Ali Larijani, Martyred in American-Israeli Aggression
Tuesday, 17 March 2026 9:49 PM
Dr. Ali Larijani, the martyred secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC)
The secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has ascended to martyrdom in the ongoing American-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic.
In a statement issued late Tuesday, the SNSC's Secretariat announced Ali Larijani's martyrdom alongside his son, Mortaza, the Secretariat's deputy for security, Alireza Bayat, and a number of their bodyguards.
The statement described martyrdom as Dr. Larijani's "long-held dream," attained following a lifelong struggle aimed at the advancement of the country and its Islamic Revolution.
It noted the martyred official's sustained endeavor "up until the very final moments of his blessed life" towards realization of the nation's supreme interests and his consistent advice for the people and their authorities to retain their unity in the face of the country's adversaries.
The martyrdom, the Secretariat added, would further resolve the nation and its officials to persist in elevating the Islamic Republic's stance.
Larijani also used to be a member of Iran's Expediency Council and a senior advisor to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.
He additionally used to serve as the speaker of Majlis (Iran's Parliament) for 12 years before being superseded by the legislature's current top parliamentarian, Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf.
Throughout his sustained political longevity, he also partook in the country's presidential elections and headed Iran's national broadcaster.
The aggression that began late last month has so far prompted at least 60 waves of successful and decisive retaliatory strikes by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) against sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets throughout the region.
The Corps has vowed to sustain the reprisal until the enemies' "complete defeat."
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