China Says End of US Hostilities Against Iran Only Solution to Hormuz Crisis
Monday, 13 April 2026 2:31 PM
Guo Jaikun, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson. (File Photo)
China has called for an immediate end to hostilities as the only viable path to resolving tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday that “the root cause of disruptions to navigation in the strait lies in the conflict involving Iran.”
“The way to resolve this issue is to achieve a ceasefire and end hostilities as soon as possible,” he said, urging all parties to remain calm and exercise restraint.
Guo added that China stands ready to “continue playing a positive and constructive role.”
“The Strait of Hormuz is a vital route for international trade in goods and energy. Maintaining security, stability, and unimpeded passage in the region serves the common interests of the international community,” he stated.
China’s independent refineries seek Iranian oil after prices plunge to a new low following an Iran-US ceasefire.
Trump said on Sunday that the US Navy would enforce a “naval blockade" on the strategic waterway, through which about one fifth of global oil supplies typically passes.
Traffic at the strait has dropped to a trickle since Iran imposed restrictions on passage of tankers in response to the US-Israeli strikes days after the aggression began on February 28.
Trump claimed the blockade is scheduled to take effect Monday at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (14:00 GMT).
His threat followed the latest round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States in Pakistan, which ended without agreement.
Iran’s Navy commander dismissed Trump’s blockade announcement as “very ridiculous and laughable,” saying Iranian forces are closely monitoring every move of the US fleet.
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