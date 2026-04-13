Hezbollah Remains Steadfast in Bin Jbeil Against Israeli Aggression
By Al Mayadeen English
Islamic Resistance launches drone and rocket strikes on Israeli occupation forces across South Lebanon, targeting troop gatherings and military positions.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon continues to bravely confront the Israeli occupation forces, in defense of Lebanon and in response to the continued airstrikes and violations conducted by the Israeli entity.
According to a statement, at 16:00 on Sunday, the resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers near the Martyr Salah Ghandour Hospital in the city of Bint Jbeil using a swarm of attack drones, achieving direct hits. Earlier, at 05:00, another gathering of Israeli forces in the town of al-Bayyada was struck with similar attack drones, also resulting in direct hits.
Further operations were carried out throughout the day. At 10:15, a drone strike targeted Israeli troops in the town of al-Taybeh, followed at 13:15 by another strike against a gathering of forces in the town of Shamaa. At 14:00, resistance fighters struck a command position of Israeli forces between the town of Aita al-Shaab and the city of Bint Jbeil using attack drones, again reporting direct hits.
At 17:00, the resistance said it targeted an Israeli Merkava tank near a hospital in the town of Mays al-Jabal with a drone, resulting in a direct hit. Additionally, at 18:00, 18:20, and 18:40, rocket barrages were launched in successive waves against gatherings of Israeli vehicles and troops near al-Ishraq School in Bint Jbeil and the Triangle of Liberation area, with direct impacts reported.
Earlier at 09:45, a military vehicle carrying a command crew was targeted in al-Taybeh with a drone strike. This was followed at 11:10 by a drone attack on the settlement of Kiryat Shmona.
The Islamic Resistance said its operations have continued since the expansion of hostilities on March 2, adding that its response will continue until the Israeli-American aggression against Lebanon comes to an end.
'Israel' continues to massacre southern Lebanon
Israeli airstrikes intensified across multiple villages and towns in the Lebanese South and Bekaa on April 12, killing more than 24 civilians, including six in Maaroub and five in Qana, according to Al Mayadeen’s correspondent.
Six civilians were martyred and others were injured after an Israeli strike targeted the town of Maaroub early on April 12. Hours earlier, Israeli warplanes launched a violent bombardment on the al-Khashneh area in Qana, striking homes and infrastructure, killing five people and wounding 25.
A separate strike on Mashghara in the western Bekaa resulted in casualties, with at least one martyr and one wounded reported.
A source at the Ministry of Health reported that casualties from attacks in Tyre, its outskirts, and surrounding communities since dawn include the following accounted for:
5 killed and 25 injured in Qana.
2 killed in al-Abbasiyeh.
6 killed and 8 injured in Maaroub; 2 individuals remain missing, and search operations were ongoing.
1 killed on Tyre Road.
1 killed in Jwayya.
1 killed and 4 injured in al-Majadel.
3 injured in Maarakeh.
and 2 killed in Deir Kifa.
The attacks have also caused widespread destruction, with civil defense teams and bulldozers working to clear roads and remove rubble.
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