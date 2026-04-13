Iran Restores Key Rail Links After Damage Caused by US-Israeli Assaults
Monday, 13 April 2026 10:22 AM
Iran resumes it train services in East Azarbaijan Province after repairing the damage caused by US-Israeli strikes. (Photo via social media)
Iran has restored train services in East Azarbaijan Province after repairing the damage caused by US-Israeli strikes, says the director general of railways in the northwestern Iranian province.
Both Tabriz-Tehran and Tabriz-Mashhad railroad tracks have been fully repaired and, as of Monday, are ready for service, Alireza Soleimani told IRNA on Monday.
Train services have resumed following a four-to-five-day suspension, and a Tehran-Tabriz-Van service also departed overnight toward Turkey using the repaired tracks.
Mianeh-Tabriz railroad (Khavaran Station) has been completed as well and began its service on Sunday, Soleimani said.
The Mianeh-Tabriz train is a domestically-built, rail-bus self-propeller vehicle, and has a capacity of 320 passengers.
The Tabriz-Mianeh-Tehran Road was difficult to traverse due to a number of issues, Soleimani said, adding that the opening of this railroad has partially met the need.
Furthermore, the Amin-Abad railroad bridge, which was damaged during a US-Israeli strike on April 7, is also being repaired and will be ready for operation in a matter of days, according to Soleimani.
The disruption in Iran’s railroad network services came after US President Donald Trump threatened to target transport infrastructure, including bridges and rail networks, as part of the illegal aggression.
A 'Stone Age' attack on Iran's engineering prowess
A 'Stone Age' attack on Iran's engineering prowess
In a shocking act of aggression, the US launched an airstrike that destroyed the B1 Bridge in Karaj, a monumental feat of engineering that stood as a testament to Iran
US-Israeli strikes on key routes and bridges had forced the suspension of rail services across parts of the country, affecting civilian movement and logistics before repairs were completed.
The criminal US-Israeli aggression on Iran began on February 28 with airstrikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders, including Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.
Iranian armed forces responded by launching almost daily missile and drone operations targeting locations in the Israeli-occupied territories as well as US military bases and assets across the region.
On April 8, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) announced that there was an agreement to a Pakistan-brokered temporary ceasefire after the US accepted Iran’s 10-point proposal.
A high-ranking delegation from Iran led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf arrived in Islamabad on Friday to participate in the negotiations with the US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance.
The first round of negotiations between Iran and the US ended without the two sides reaching an agreement.
The talks over the weekend were the first direct high-level negotiations between Tehran and Washington since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran.
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