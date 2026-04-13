Iran Warns Any Attack on Its Ports Will Make Every Persian Gulf Port Insecure
Monday, 13 April 2026 10:04 AM
Spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari
Iran's military has warned that any threat to the country's ports would trigger a broader regional response, declaring that no port in the Persian Gulf or the Sea of Oman would remain secure if Iranian ports are targeted.
Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari said in a statement on Monday that ensuring security in the two strategic water bodies is a collective matter, emphasizing that such security must either apply to all parties or to none.
He underscored that the Iranian Armed Forces consider the defense of the country's national rights a natural and lawful obligation, including the exercise of sovereignty in the country's territorial waters.
Zolfaqari went on to highlight that protection of maritime security in Iranian waters will continue decisively.
"Enemy-affiliated vessels do not and will not have the right to pass through the Strait of Hormuz," he said.
"Other vessels will be allowed to transit the strait in compliance with the regulations of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the senior Iranian military official stated.
He noted that Iran, in light of the ongoing threats, will implement a permanent mechanism to control the Strait of Hormuz even after the resolution of the current crisis.
He described restrictions imposed by the United States on maritime transit in international waters as illegal, and tantamount to acts of piracy.
"If the security of ports of the Islamic Republic of Iran is threatened, no port in the Persian Gulf or the Sea of Oman will remain safe," Zolfaqari added.
President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the US Navy would enforce a "naval blockade" on the Strait of Hormuz.
The measure is scheduled to begin Monday at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (14:00 GMT).
Iran’s Navy commander has dismissed Trump’s threats as “very ridiculous and laughable,” saying the Iranian military is closely monitoring every move of the US fleet in the region.
Iran has placed restrictions on passage through the Strait of Hormuz since the US-Israeli war of aggression began on February 28.
Tehran has allowed vessels serving friendly nations to pass while barring ships affiliated with aggressor countries and their supporters.
The Iranian parliament has advanced draft legislation to impose transit fees in national currency and explicitly ban US and Israeli vessels.
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