Iranian Leaders Hail Army Day, Call for Enhanced Military Capabilities
By Al Mayadeen English
Iranian officials mark Army Day, praising the armed forces’ role in defending sovereignty and calling for expanded military capabilities.
Senior Iranian officials on Saturday marked Iran’s Army Day with statements underscoring the armed forces’ role in safeguarding national sovereignty, while emphasizing the need to further expand military capabilities amid ongoing regional tensions.
Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Revolution, Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, congratulated the Iranian people and the Armed Forces, describing the Army as “truly the child of the nation” that emerges from its society. In a written message, he stressed the necessity of “doubling efforts to advance the diverse capabilities of the Iranian army.”
“The valiant Navy of Iran's Army is ready to inflict new bitter defeats on its enemies,” Sayyed Khamenei said, as tensions over the Strait of Hormuz rise, especially after US President Donald Trump said that the American naval blockade of Iranian ports is still in place.
Leadership highlights Army’s role in national defense
Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the Iranian army consistently reflects “the true strength and dedication of our people,” stressing that it has demonstrated the nation’s refusal to yield to threats.
“The Iranian people will never submit to pressure and will continue, until their last breath, to defend the independence, security, and dignity of the homeland,” he added.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also praised the country’s armed forces, stating that all four branches have spared no effort in defending Iran. He emphasized that national security and strength stem from the “firm will” of the Armed Forces, which have carried out their duties in protecting borders and safeguarding national interests.
Araghchi further highlighted that Iran’s current international standing and the achievements of its diplomatic apparatus are rooted in the sacrifices of the military, stressing continued coordination between the diplomatic corps and the armed forces.
Statements come amid ceasefire following aggression
The remarks coincide with Iran’s Army Day, observed annually, and come in the context of a temporary ceasefire following recent US-Israeli aggression against the country.
During the confrontation, the Iranian army played a central role in countering attacks and responding to hostile actions in coordination with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), launching dozens of operations targeting US and Israeli assets across the region.
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