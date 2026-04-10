Iran’s 10-point Proposal to Form Basis of Talks with US in Islamabad: Senior Diplomat
Friday, 10 April 2026 1:25 PM
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi speaks in a meeting with ambassadors and heads of foreign diplomatic missions and international organizations based in Tehran on April 10, 2026.
A senior Iranian diplomat says the upcoming negotiations with the United States in Pakistan will be based on the 10-point ceasefire plan proposed by Iran.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi made the remarks in a meeting with ambassadors and heads of foreign diplomatic missions and international organizations based in Tehran on Friday as he outlined the dimensions of the crimes committed by the United States and the Israeli regime against the Iranian people during 40 days of imposed war.
The United States and Israel launched their unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28. They assassinated Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and struck nuclear sites, schools, hospitals and civilian infrastructure.
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) announced on Wednesday that there was an agreement to a Pakistan-brokered two-week ceasefire after the US accepted Iran’s 10-point proposal, potentially followed by negotiations to effectively end the war.
The Iranian and American delegations are scheduled to hold the first round of talks after the truce agreement in Islamabad on Saturday.
Takht Ravanchi said Iran pursues a “responsible” approach to the declaration of the ceasefire, adding, “It has been agreed that Iran’s 10-article plan will be the basis for negotiations.”
“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always welcomed diplomacy and dialogue, but not a dialogue based on false information with the purpose of deceiving and paving the way for renewed military aggression against Iran,” he added.
“We do not want a ceasefire that will allow the aggressive enemy to rearm and launch another attack, and we have explicitly told our friends that this situation will not recur without guarantees,” he emphasized.
He noted that the US-Israeli military aggression constitutes an “illegal war and an instance of a war crime” against the Iranian people, saying it was the second time that the United States carried out attacks against Iran as Tehran was in the midst of diplomatic talks with Washington in Geneva over its peaceful nuclear program.
The diplomat further warned against the US and Israel’s goals to dominate the West Asia region and pursue the “Greater Israel” plot and reiterated that Iran’s approach to neighboring countries is based on good neighborliness.
“Iran’s defensive operation should not be viewed as attacks against these countries, but rather, Iran’s defensive operation targeted American bases and facilities within these countries’ territories that were used in the military aggression against Iran,” Takht Ravanchi emphasized.
He hailed the countries that “stood on the right side of history” and condemned the US-Israeli aggression against Iran. He strongly criticized the stance of some European countries, which stood on the wrong side of history and not only refrained from condemning the acts of aggression and crime against the Iranian people but even supported them.
Iran has repeatedly stated its commitment to respecting the territorial integrity of all its neighbors under its policy of good neighborliness. However, it warns that if American terrorists utilize the soil, airspace, or facilities of neighboring countries to launch attacks against Iran, those countries will be considered legitimate targets for Iran.
The Iranian deputy foreign minister recognized the Islamic Republic’s right to legitimate self-defense in the face of the aggressors as per the United Nations Charter and international law and norms.
“We fought against two major nuclear powers and a vast global army. We lost great figures, Innocent people and innocent children were martyred in the criminal attacks of the aggressors,” he said.
“However, the Iranian people resisted and this resistance is not only for the defense of Iran’s existence but also for defending the interests and benefits of all the countries in the region against Israel’s expansionism and warmongering and this regime’s threat is not limited to Iran but it poses a threat to the stability and security of the entire region,” Takht Ravanchi pointed out.
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