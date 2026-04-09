IRGC Denies Gulf Attacks, Reaffirms Ceasefire Commitment
By Al Mayadeen English
Iran’s IRGC denies recent attacks on Gulf states and says "Israel" would be responsible if claims are confirmed.
Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that no attacks have been carried out against Gulf states in the past few hours, adding that if reports of such incidents are confirmed, then “Israel” would be responsible.
The IRGC stressed that Iran’s armed forces take responsibility for every operation they conduct “transparently and courageously,” and have no connection to what has been circulated in the media in recent hours.
For its part, the IRGC Navy stated that both allies and adversaries recognize that the management of the Strait of Hormuz has entered a new phase over the past two days.
The denial comes after Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense reported that it was responding to drone attacks that violated its airspace and targeted several vital facilities late Thursday night.
Iran reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire agreement brokered by Pakistan since April 8, saying it continues to give diplomacy a chance despite what it described as US–Israeli violations of the agreement and ongoing attacks against Lebanon. It also stated that the cessation of attacks on Lebanon remains a condition for its participation in talks in Islamabad.
Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian officials stressed the need to develop its management framework in light of recent developments.
Iran denies Islamabad talks amid ongoing war on Lebanon: Exclusive
On a related note, Iranian sources told Al Mayadeen that reports of a negotiating delegation arriving in Islamabad are false, stressing that no talks will take place as long as the war on Lebanon continues, while warning of a potential collapse in ceasefire efforts.
The sources further warned that the United States has only a limited window to restrain "Israel", otherwise, ongoing ceasefire efforts will collapse.
According to the same sources, Iran insists that any ceasefire agreement brokered through Pakistani mediation must explicitly include Lebanon, with full commitment from both the United States and "Israel".
In this context, Fars News Agency quoted an informed source as saying that a ceasefire in Lebanon is an “inevitable and unchangeable” precondition for Tehran to enter any new negotiation process.
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