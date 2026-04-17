Mabuyane Hits Back at Malema Over Claims of Fraudulent Master's Degree
Nkosikhona Malinga-Mnisi
17 April 2026 | 0:28
In a strongly worded statement on Thursday, Eastern Cape Premier Mabuyane said he has instructed his lawyers to explore legal action against EFF leader Julius Malema.
Julius Malema in the 702 studio, 26 March 2026. Photo: Karabo Tebele, 702
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has hit back at Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema after claims that he said the former must stop dictating to law enforcement.
In a strongly worded statement on Thursday, Mabuyane said he has instructed his lawyers to explore legal action against Malema.
This follows Malema’s allegations that Mabuyane obtained a fraudulent master’s degree from the University of Fort Hare (UFS) and that authorities should investigate him instead.
Malema made the remarks after the East London Magistrates Court handed Malema a five-year prison sentence for violating gun laws.
Mabuyane had enrolled for a master’s degree in public administration at the University of Fort Hare but was deregistered in 2021 after the university found proper admission procedures were not followed.
Mabuyane is challenging that decision in court, where the matter remains unresolved.
He now appears set for another legal battle, this time with Malema, whom he intends to sue for defamation.
On social media platform X, Malema responded and encouraged Mabuyane to go ahead.
Mabuyane’s spokesperson, Sonwabo Mbananga, said Malema should focus on his own legal troubles instead of making false allegations.
“South Africa is a constitutional democracy, no one is above the law, and no one should weaponise falsehoods for political gains.”
Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape has welcomed Mabuyane’s move to pursue legal action.
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