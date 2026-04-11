Marandi: Iran is Preparing for War Amid Talks in Islamabad: Exclusive
By Al Mayadeen English
Professor Mohammad Marandi says Iran is negotiating while preparing for war, as US demands and Hormuz disputes stall Islamabad talks.
Professor Mohammad Marandi has expressed to Al Mayadeen that no positive results can be expected so far from the ongoing talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad, citing what he described as “exaggerated” US demands and emphasizing that Lebanon remains a fundamental issue.
Marandi, who is accompanying the Iranian delegation, stated that no agreement will be reached if Washington ignores the rights of Iran, Palestine, Lebanon, and the resistance front.
He stressed that Tehran insists on a ceasefire in Lebanon and the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces (IOF) from southern Lebanon.
Marandi added that Iran is not dependent on reaching a deal and is prepared to return without an agreement, emphasizing that Tehran’s participation demonstrates its willingness to give diplomacy a chance.
'Preparing for war while negotiating'
Marandi warned that negotiations could collapse at any moment, pointing to the role of Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in potentially influencing US positions.
"We don't trust the United States, and we are also being very busy preparing ourselves for the next round of war."
Marandi added that Iran "Always knew the United States was deceitful," emphasizing the country is strengthening its military capabilities "while we are at the negotiating table."
Iran insists on protecting battlefield gains
Sources cited by Fars said the Iranian delegation is “determined to protect the gains achieved on the ground,” accusing Washington of attempting to secure through negotiations what it failed to achieve during 40 days of war.
Iranian media also reported that the US accepted two initial conditions for talks:
A tangible ceasefire covering Iran and West Asia
The release of frozen Iranian funds
Iran, US begin third round of talks in Islamabad
Iranian and US delegations have begun the third round of talks in Islamabad, with Pakistani officials participating as mediators, according to Iranian media reports.
Technical teams from the Iranian and US delegations have reached the stage of exchanging written texts on the issues under negotiation following the conclusion of direct talks in the latest round of negotiations in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, Iranian news agency IRNA reported Saturday, citing informed sources.
IRNA added that expert teams from both sides concluded a round of direct talks lasting several hours in Islamabad on Saturday afternoon.
Iranian state television had earlier reported that expert delegations and specialised committees had convened in the main negotiation room, following initial rounds of dialogue and consultations that, according to Tasnim News Agency, had moved beyond general frameworks and into detailed, technical discussions across several files.
The Tasnim News Agency confirmed that the third round of negotiations started minutes before the announcement, noting that Pakistani officials are facilitating communication between the Iranian and US delegations.
Nonetheless, as discussions reached the stage of exchanging written texts to establish a common negotiation framework, the US delegation obstructed progress with "excessive demands," Tasnim News Agency reported. Yet consultations are still ongoing, with Iran insisting on preserving its military gains and securing the rights of the Iranian people.
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