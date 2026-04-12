Nigerian Airstrike on Yobe Market Kills Over 100 Civilians in What Amnesty Calls Unlawful Use of Force
Apr. 13, 2026
A Nigerian military airstrike reportedly struck a crowded village market in Jilli, Yobe State, with reports suggesting more than 100 civilians were killed and dozens more wounded, according to Amnesty International and local officials.
The strike, which reportedly occurred on Saturday near the border between Yobe and Borno states in Nigeria’s northeast, has drawn sharp condemnation from human rights organizations and exposed persistent failures in how the Nigerian military distinguishes between armed combatants and the civilians it is supposed to protect.
What Happened at Jilli Market
The Nigerian Air Force reportedly described the target area as being in the Jilli region of Borno state, according to local reports. The military made no mention of a market. But that version of events quickly unraveled.
The Yobe state government later acknowledged that the strike had been conducted near a weekly market that people were attending. Brigadier General Dahiru Abdulsalam, military adviser to the Yobe state government, reportedly confirmed that civilians from Geidam who had traveled to the weekly market were among the casualties, but provided no further details.
Jilli sits on the boundary between Yobe and Borno states, in the heartland of a rebellion that has killed thousands and displaced millions over more than a decade. Weekly markets in this region serve as critical gathering points for communities already ravaged by conflict. They are among the few remaining social and economic lifelines for people who have endured years of violence from both Boko Haram and the military campaigns against it.
The Toll
Amnesty International reported that more than 100 people had been killed and 35 others wounded, a toll the organization said it confirmed by speaking directly with hospital staff, casualty coordinators, and survivors on the ground. Local chief Lawan Zanna Nur Geidam reportedly told AFP news agency that total casualties, including both dead and injured, reached approximately 200. Many of the wounded were taken to hospitals in nearby Geidam and Maiduguri, according to Zanna Nur.
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Reports indicate that at least 23 injured people were receiving treatment at Geidam General Hospital in Yobe state. The gap between 23 hospitalized and potentially 200 total casualties suggests that many victims either died at the scene or were unable to reach medical facilities, a grim reality in a region where health infrastructure has been hollowed out by years of insurgency.
Amnesty International’s Condemnation
Amnesty International condemned the strike as a gross violation of international law, calling it unlawful and indicative of reckless disregard for civilian lives. The organization demanded that Nigerian authorities conduct an immediate and impartial investigation and ensure accountability for those responsible.
The statement also rejected the premise that airstrikes constitute a legitimate law enforcement method. That distinction matters. When a state frames counterinsurgency as law enforcement, the legal standards for the use of force are different, and arguably stricter, than in armed conflict. Either way, striking a crowded civilian market fails both tests.
Accountability’s Absent History
The Nigerian military has killed at least 500 civilians since 2017 in airstrikes, according to an Associated Press tally of reported deaths. The pattern is familiar: an airstrike is ordered based on intelligence that armed fighters are present. The strike hits a civilian population center. The military claims it struck combatants. Local officials and human rights organizations provide evidence of mass civilian casualties. Calls for investigation follow. Accountability rarely materializes.
Nigeria’s military has undergone leadership changes aimed at improving its counterinsurgency operations, but the recurring pattern of civilian casualties from airstrikes suggests those changes have not reached the operational level where targeting decisions are made. The Jilli strike raises the same hard question that every previous incident has raised: how does a military with this record continue to order strikes on areas it knows are populated by the civilians it claims to protect?
What Comes Next
Amnesty International has demanded an impartial investigation. Past precedent offers little reason for optimism. The conflict in northeastern Nigeria has produced a steady stream of documented atrocities from multiple sides, but accountability remains elusive. Military investigations into civilian casualties have rarely produced public findings or consequences.
The Nigerian Air Force had not responded to inquiries at the time of reporting, according to multiple news outlets covering the story. The gap between the Air Force’s initial claim of striking Boko Haram fighters and the Yobe state government’s admission that the strike occurred near a market underscores how quickly official narratives shift when confronted with evidence.
The international community will likely issue statements of concern. Airstrikes on civilian infrastructure have become a recurring feature of conflicts worldwide, and the response pattern is depressingly predictable: condemnation, calls for investigation, and then silence until the next strike.
But at Jilli, the silence arrived first. The Jilli market was full of people going about their weekly routines. Some traveled from Geidam. Others came from surrounding areas in Borno state. They went to buy and sell goods in one of the few functioning commercial spaces in a region defined by scarcity and fear. Then the bombs fell. And for the families now burying their dead, counting their wounded, and staring at the crater where a market used to be, the question is not whether the international community will respond. It is simpler and far more painful than that. How do you trust a government that drops bombs on your market? How do you go back next week?
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