Pope Leo XIV: 'Our Father’s Heart is Not with the Wicked or Arrogant'
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: National Catholic Register
14 Apr 2026 19:48
During a visit to a care home in Annaba, Pope Leo XIV met with elderly residents and commended the work of religious sisters and staff, while noting interfaith gestures.
Pope Leo XIV said on Tuesday that “God’s heart is not with the wicked, the arrogant or the proud” during a visit to the Ma Maison care home for the elderly in Annaba as part of his apostolic journey to Algeria.
After departing the archaeological site of Hippo, the pope traveled to the facility operated by the Little Sisters of the Poor, where he met residents and greeted those present.
“God dwells where there is love and service,” the pope said.
“I am pleased to make this visit because God dwells here,” Leo said. “Indeed, wherever there is love and service, God is there.”
He emphasized the spiritual value of the setting and the care provided to elderly residents during his visit.
Pope thanks religious order, staff, and church representatives
The Pope expressed gratitude to the Little Sisters of the Poor, the home’s staff, Mother Philomena, and Archbishop Emeritus Paul Desfarges of Algiers for their work and presence.
“Having listened to you, and seeing your presence here amongst our elderly brothers and sisters, it is natural to praise God and give thanks to him,” the pope said to Desfarges. “Just as Jesus rejoiced in the Holy Spirit and said: ‘I thank you, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, because you have hidden these things from the wise and the intelligent and have revealed them to infants; yes, Father, for such was your gracious will.’”
Appreciation for interfaith testimony
Leo also thanked Salah Bouchemel, an elderly Algerian Muslim, describing his testimony as “beautiful and comforting.”
“I think that the Lord, looking down from heaven upon a house like this, where people strive to live together in fraternity, would say, ‘There is hope!’” the pope said.
He added, “Yes, because God’s heart is torn apart by wars, violence, injustice and lies. But our Father’s heart is not with the wicked, the arrogant or the proud. God’s heart is with the little ones, with the humble, and with them he builds up his Kingdom of love and peace day by day, just as you are striving to do here in your daily service, in your friendship and life together.”
The pope concluded by thanking those present for their welcome and prayers.
“I will keep you in my prayers and I gladly impart my blessing,” he said.
Later on Tuesday, Leo was scheduled to conclude his visit to Hippo by celebrating Mass at the Basilica of St. Augustine before returning to Algiers.
This is happening as a wave of international condemnation has followed remarks by United States President Donald Trump targeting Pope Leo XIV, with political leaders and senior Catholic figures denouncing the statements as disrespectful and harmful to dialogue.
The controversy intensified after Trump shared an AI-generated image depicting himself in a biblical-style scene, appearing to place himself as Jesus Christ and heal a person, which drew widespread backlash before being deleted. Trump said that he did upload the photo but claimed that he thought the image depicted a doctor, not Jesus Christ.
The pope has repeatedly called for peace and dialogue, particularly in conflict zones, positioning the Vatican as a voice against war and in defense of civilians.
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