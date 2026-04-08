US-Israeli Aggression on Iran: What Happened on 39th Day of the Imposed War
Tuesday, 07 April 2026 10:44 PM
By Press TV Website Staff
Thirty-eight days into the US-Israeli war on Iran, which began with the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and top-ranking commanders, the military aggression continues to target civilian, educational, and industrial infrastructure across the country.
Iran's Minister of Education reported that, since the war of aggression was launched on February 28, at least 60 teachers and 250 students have been martyred.
In the early hours of Tuesday, the roar of US-Israeli fighter jets and multiple explosions echoed across various Iranian cities, including Tehran. Among the strikes, a historic synagogue in Tehran's Jewish community was destroyed in a pre-dawn US-Israeli air raid, while several highways and railway lines sustained serious damage.
US President Donald Trump escalated his inflammatory war rhetoric, warning that "a whole civilization will die" in Iran.
At the UN, Secretary-General António Guterres condemned attacks on civilian infrastructure in Iran, while Russia and China vetoed a Bahrain-backed UN Security Council resolution aimed at opening the Strait of Hormuz to US and allied vessels.
Despite the war, Iran's oil revenues surged by 37 percent in March, outpacing regional neighbors, according to reports.
Key developments from Day 39 of the imposed war:
Iran's Minister of Education announced that, to date, 60 teachers and 250 students have been martyred in attacks by the United States and the Israeli regime. He added that 210 teachers and students have been hospitalized due to injuries.
In the early hours of Tuesday, the sound of fighter jets and multiple explosions was heard across Tehran, Isfahan, Alborz, Karaj, Qom, West Azerbaijan, Bushehr, Khorasan Razavi, Hormozgan, Khuzestan, Fars, Kermanshah, Bandar Abbas, and East Azerbaijan, with the enemy hitting civilian targets.
A historic synagogue belonging to the Jewish community in Tehran was destroyed in a pre-dawn airstrike carried out by the United States and the Israeli regime.
Iranian officials reported damage to crucial infrastructure, including several bridges and a vital highway, following a series of US-Israeli airstrikes in different parts of Iran.
US-Israeli strikes hit Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure, citing international law prohibitions.
In a new inflammatory war rhetoric on his social media page that triggered massive backlash, Trump threatened to annihilate "Iranian civilization."
Iranians formed human chains around the country's power plants and bridges — a grassroots effort underscoring national resilience in the face of threats.
Pope Leo XIV said Trump's threat to destroy Iranian civilization was "truly unacceptable" and that any attacks on civilian infrastructure violate international law.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked Trump to extend his deadline for Tehran by another two weeks "to allow diplomacy to run its course."
CNN quoted a source as saying that Trump's recent abusive remarks stem from his strategic failure in southern Isfahan, carried out in coordination with Netanyahu. The source added that the escalation of Trump's insults toward the Iranian people is a sign that he has lost control of the war effort.
The Washington Post reported that War Secretary Pete Hegseth is feeding wrong information regarding the developments in the war to Trump.
The New York Times reported that two Iranian officials outlined a 10-point proposal including guarantees against renewed attacks on Iran, an end to Israeli strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the lifting of all sanctions. In exchange, Iran would lift its practical blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and collect roughly $2 million per ship — shared with Oman — using its portion to rebuild infrastructure damaged by US and Israeli attacks. It wasn’t confirmed by the Iranian side, though.
Russia and China vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution prepared by Bahrain that called for states to coordinate efforts to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
CBS reported, citing CENTCOM, that at least 373 US military personnel were wounded and 13 killed during Iranian operations.
The IMF Chief warned of global inflation amid the war against Iran. The ongoing war is expected to drive higher inflation and slower economic growth worldwide, with long-lasting effects even if hostilities cease today, the IMF said.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump may authorize strikes on Iranian infrastructure Tuesday night, though ongoing negotiations could alter that plan. Republicans remain concerned about rising gasoline prices affecting the midterm elections in November.
The Wall Street Journal also stated that mediators have warned that if the US strikes nuclear and other civilian infrastructure, Tehran will retaliate against energy facilities in Israel and Persian Gulf states, particularly Saudi Arabia.
Reuters reported that Iran's oil revenues in March were the highest in the region despite the war, with a 37% increase. Oman saw a 26% rise and Saudi Arabia 4.3%, while the UAE's dipped by 2.6% as price surges offset lower volumes.
Politico reported that Trump's deputy, JD Vance, is prepared to join direct talks with Iran if negotiations led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner advance sufficiently.
Iran has rejected a proposal for a temporary ceasefire, stating that it would give the US and Israel time to regroup and launch further attacks, and citing past ceasefire violations in Gaza and Lebanon, reports said.
Iran urged Saudi Arabia and the UAE to prevent their territories from being used to attack Iran, emphasizing Iran's right to take all necessary measures, including self-defense.
Axios reported that Trump may postpone attacks if concrete progress on a potential deal is evident.
Ten major UAE companies have seen their stock values drop between 2% and 35% since the US and Israeli attacks on Iran began.
Yasmin Ansari, an Iranian-American Congresswoman, submitted motions to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump and initiate impeachment proceedings against the Secretary of War, citing war crimes threats against Iranian infrastructure.
In response to escalating threats, Saudi authorities shut the bridge connecting the kingdom to Bahrain.
Three people were killed and two police officers were injured in an exchange of gunfire near the Israeli consulate building in Istanbul, Turkey.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated France's opposition to any attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Iran amid US threats, warning against stepping into a "vicious cycle."
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