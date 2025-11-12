Sudan Shuns ‘Quad’ Mechanism Over UAE Role
11 November 2025
Sudan's FM (C) meets Egyptian counterpart (L) and UN humanitarian chief in Port Sudan on Nov 11, 2025
November 11, 2025 (PORT SUDAN) – Sudanese Foreign Minister Muhieldin Salim confirmed that the government “does not deal officially” with the “Quad” mechanism, explaining that it “was not issued by a decision from the Security Council or any international organization.”
Salim added: “We deal with our brothers in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and with friends in the United States in bilateral capacities… and we coordinate with them as happened in our coordination today with Egypt and the United Nations.”
The Sudanese government objects to the presence of the UAE in the Quad mechanism, which also includes Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. It accuses Abu Dhabi of supporting the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in its war against the Sudanese army. Khartoum says the UAE should not play the role of mediator while it is fuelling the conflict by supporting the other side.
The Sudanese minister’s statements regarding the Quad came after a joint tripartite meeting held in Port Sudan on Tuesday, which included Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher.
The tripartite meeting focused on the need for the international community to fulfill its humanitarian responsibilities in Sudan.
The talks come amid the severe deterioration of the humanitarian situation in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, since the RSF took control of it on October 26.
Reports indicate the displacement of large numbers of the population amid reports of thousands being subjected to serious violations, while international humanitarian organizations demand to be allowed entry to deliver aid, without success so far.
Salim said the talks focused on “the situations that have arisen after the entry of the rebellious militia into El Fasher city and the subsequent displacement of large numbers of citizens,” using the description the government uses for the RSF.
He added that the meeting “discussed in detail the humanitarian conditions experienced by the displaced in the areas of Al-Dabba and Tawila, as well as the situations of those besieged in Babanusa, Kadugli, and Dilling.”
The Foreign Minister affirmed that opinions “were in complete agreement during the tripartite meeting on the necessity of the international community fulfilling its responsibilities and putting pressure on the rebellious militia and the countries supporting it.”
Salim also noted that the meeting addressed what he described as the “file of mercenaries recruited by the militia,” calling for it to be dealt with “as required by the texts of international law,” and stressing that what is happening is a “direct invasion.”
No comments:
Post a Comment