In Phone Call with Pakistani FM, Araghchi Says Nation Determined to Repel ‘Foreign Mischief’
Tuesday, 13 January 2026 1:46 PM
The photo combo shows Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) and his Pakistani counterpart, Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
Iran’s foreign minister has underscored the nation’s resolve to defend its independence, national sovereignty, and security against foreign mischief, saying recent peaceful protests were driven into violence by elements linked to the Israeli regime and the US.
Abbas Araghchi made the remarks on Monday evening in a phone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, as the two ministers discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments.
During the call, Araghchi outlined the events of recent days, saying peaceful protests by the Iranian people were turned violent by elements affiliated with the Israeli regime and the US.
He reiterated the Iranian nation’s determination to “protect its independence, national sovereignty, and security against foreign mischievous acts.”
Iranians from different walks of life took part in nationwide rallies on Monday to denounce recent foreign-backed riots, demonstrating their unwavering support for the Islamic Republic.
The rallies in most provinces, including Tehran, began at 2:00 p.m. local time and continued till 5:00 pm. However, in some other provinces, the rallies started earlier, at 9:00 am and 11:00 am.
Some shopkeepers last month staged peaceful protests in different cities over economic issues, but the demonstrations were steered toward violence after public statements by US and Israeli regime figures — amplified by Israeli-linked Persian-language outlets — encouraged vandalism and disorder.
Authorities have acknowledged the legitimacy of economic grievances and vowed to address them, while denouncing foreign-backed elements for exploiting people’s livelihood concerns, which are directly linked to unilateral US sanctions targeting Iran’s central bank and oil exports.
Araghchi and Dar also reviewed the very good state of relations between the neighboring countries across various fields and stressed joint efforts to follow up on issues on the agenda and to further expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including economic, trade, and cultural sectors.
They also exchanged views on regional developments, particularly the continued crimes of the Israeli regime in occupied Palestine and its aggressions against Lebanon, Syria, and other Islamic countries.
Referring to the recent meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Iranian and Pakistani top diplomats discussed developments in Somalia and actions by the Israeli regime aimed at fragmenting the country, emphasizing the importance of sustained consultations and cooperation among Islamic countries to safeguard regional stability and security.
