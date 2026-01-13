Iran Slams Germany’s Merz Over Riots-linked Remarks, Says Berlin ‘Worst-placed’ to Lecture on Rights
Tuesday, 13 January 2026 3:14 PM
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
Iran’s foreign minister has slammed Germany for its double standards and hypocrisy on human rights, following comments by Chancellor Friedrich Merz accusing the country of killing protesters.
Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday that Germany was “perhaps the worst-placed” government to lecture others on human rights, arguing that Berlin’s credibility had been “obliterated” by its total support for the US-Israeli genocide in Gaza.
“When Iran defeats terrorists who kill civilians and police officers, the German chancellor rushes to declare that ‘violence is an expression of weakness’,” Araghchi posted on X.
“What, then, does Mr Merz have to say about his wholehearted support for the mass murder of 70,000 Palestinians in Gaza?” he asked.
His comments came in the wake of Merz’s remarks questioning the legitimacy of Iran’s government and suggesting it was nearing collapse following the recent riots across the country.
“I believe we are now seeing the final days and weeks of this regime. In any case, it has no legitimacy through elections in the population. The population is now rising up against this regime,” Merz claimed.
He didn’t provide any evidence to back up his claim about elections in Iran, which is governed by an Islamic democracy in which all officials are elected to office through direct or indirect votes by the people.
Araghchi also said that Merz had also backed the US-Israeli aggression against Iran in June 2025, saying the Zionist regime was doing the ‘dirty work’ they wanted to do to damage Iran’s nuclear sites.
“Iranians also recall Mr. Merz's repugnant hailing of Israel when it bombed homes and businesses in our country last summer,” he said. “That unprovoked and unlawful violence, the German Chancellor insisted, was Israel doing Europe a favor by carrying out its ‘dirty work’.”
The Iranian minister then cited Germany’s silence on the recent US kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro, which has drawn condemnation even from some of the US allies, including France.
“Do us all a favor: have some shame. Better yet, Germany should end its unlawful interference in our region, including its support for genocide and terrorism.”
Iran to reciprocate European Parliament’s ban
Separately, Araghchi slammed the European Parliament’s move on Monday to ban Iranian diplomats from the body’s premises in response to what it termed as ‘crackdown on protesters’.
In a post on X, the minister lamented the body’s double standards, noting that over two years of genocide in Gaza had not led the European Parliament to take ‘any real action’ against the Israeli regime.
“Even as Netanyahu is wanted for war crimes by the ICC, he freely flies over European airspace. In contrast, it takes only a few days of violent riots in Iran for the European Parliament to physically ban our diplomats. People are not stupid. They see what is unfolding with their own eyes,” he said.
The top Iranian diplomat stressed that the country does not seek “enmity with the EU”, but will reciprocate any restriction.
Iran has over the past days been a scene of highly violent riots exploiting concerns about rising cost of living.
Authorities have acknowledged the legitimacy of economic grievances and vowed to address them, which are directly linked to unilateral US sanctions targeting Iran’s central bank and oil exports.
But they have vowed to deal decisively with US- and Israel-backed rioters wreaking havoc across the country.
On Monday, Iran saw nationwide rallies condemning the riots. Demonstrators carried placards denouncing foreign interference and expressing support for the Islamic Republic.
No comments:
Post a Comment