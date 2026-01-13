Israel Should Steer Iran Unrest with ‘Invisible Hand’, Says Ex-war Minister Gallant
Tuesday, 13 January 2026 5:26 PM
Former Israeli minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant (left) and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Former Israeli minister Yoav Gallant has said the regime should “steer” the deadly unrest in Iran “with an invisible hand,” in yet another admission of Israeli involvement in foreign-linked riots in the country.
Gallant, who is wanted for the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity over the genocide in Gaza, made the remarks during an interview with Israeli Army Radio on Monday.
The Iranian government “must fall,” he claimed, and that Israel needs to “exercise strategic patience, while remaining ready to act when it is necessary.”
“At this moment, when what matters most is the mass action on the ground, we need to stay in the background and steer things with an invisible hand,” the former Israeli minister said.
In a separate interview with Channel 13 on Monday, Gallant also said, “There is a great deal to be done behind the scenes, but I think it’s good that it stays that way.”
In recent weeks, shopkeepers in several Iranian cities held peaceful protests over economic grievances, but the demonstrations shifted toward violence after public remarks by US and Israeli officials — amplified by Persian‑language outlets linked to Israel — encouraged acts of vandalism and disorder.
Authorities have acknowledged the legitimacy of economic grievances and vowed to address them, while denouncing foreign-backed elements for exploiting livelihood concerns, which are directly linked to unilateral US sanctions targeting Iran’s central bank and oil exports.
Security and judicial bodies say they have dismantled several armed cells and arrested foreign‑linked operatives during the unrest.
Early on Tuesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force smashed several teams of militants affiliated with Israel in the country’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, close to the border with Pakistan.
US-made military-grade munitions, besides explosive devices, were also recovered from the militants during the security operation.
The Israeli-affiliated militants had received rigorous training abroad and were plotting to carry out acts of sabotage and terror inside Iran.
