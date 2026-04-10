Hezbollah Expands Strikes on IOF Amid Israeli Ceasefire Violations
By Al Mayadeen English
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announced a series of operations targeting Israeli military gatherings, settlements, and artillery positions across the northern front following "Israel's" violation of the so-called ceasefire.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announced early Friday that it carried out a series of operations against Israeli occupation forces (IOF), describing the actions as a continuation of its response to ongoing aggression and repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement.
Strikes on IOF gatherings and positions
The Resistance said it targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers at the al-Khiam detention center with a rocket barrage.
At 11:00 pm on April 9, 2026, Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli army soldiers at the al-Khiam detention center with a rocket salvo.
At 8:45 pm on April 9, 2026, Resistance fighters struck a gathering of Israeli army soldiers in the courtyard of the al-Marj site using an explosive drone.
At 10:00 pm on April 9, 2026, Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli army soldiers at the Baranit barracks with an explosive drone.
At 12:20 am, Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli army soldiers in the town of Rshaf with a rocket salvo.
At 12:05 am, Resistance fighters targeted the Metula settlement with a rocket salvo.
At 12:30 am, Resistance fighters targeted the Shlomi settlement with a rocket salvo and a swarm of explosive drones.
At 12:30 am, the Resistance targeted artillery positions north of the Goren settlement with a rocket salvo and explosive drones.
At 2:15 am, Resistance fighters targeted the Yarah barracks with a swarm of explosive drones.
Confrontations intensify across southern frontlines
On the same night, confrontations were reported on the outskirts of Bint Jbeil and Ainata, as well as in Mays al-Jabal and Maroun al-Ras, where Resistance fighters engaged with Israeli occupation forces.
Israeli media reported that long-range missiles were launched from Lebanon toward the Ashdod coastal area, while sirens sounded across multiple areas in the occupied south and central regions following rocket fire.
A powerful explosion was also reported in central occupied Palestine.
Israeli media further confirmed disruptions to takeoff and landing operations at Ben Gurion Airport after a missile launch from Lebanon.
The operations and exchanges continued from Thursday night into Friday morning, with multiple fronts active across southern Lebanon and northern occupied territories, marking an expansion in the scope and intensity of the confrontations.
Israeli strikes kill 300+ in Lebanon, damage key bridge: HRW
More than 100 Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon on April 8, 2026, including attacks on densely populated neighborhoods in Beirut, killed over 300 people and damaged a key bridge linking southern Lebanon with the rest of the country, according to Human Rights Watch.
The bombings, which also wounded more than 1,150 people according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, were described as the deadliest aggression since March 2.
Later on April 8, the Lebanese Armed Forces evacuated the al-Qasmiyeh bridge near Tyre—the last major crossing connecting areas south of the Litani River to the rest of Lebanon. The bridge was also targeted last month by an Israeli strike, prompting the Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to call it a serious escalation and a direct violation of national sovereignty.
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