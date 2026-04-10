WHO Urges 'Israel' to Cancel Evacuation Threat Near Beirut Hospitals
By Al Mayadeen English
WHO urges "Israel" to cancel the evacuation warning for Beirut’s Jnah area, warning that two major hospitals are at risk amid Lebanon’s worsening medical crisis.
The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Thursday urged "Israel" to cancel its evacuation warning for the Jnah area in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, stressing that the area includes two major hospitals and that their evacuation is not possible.
Ghebreyesus warned that the warning issued by "Israel" places critical medical infrastructure at risk, as the Jnah area contains Al-Zahraa Hospital and Rafik Hariri Governmental Hospital.
The WHO statement came after the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) issued evacuation threats targeting multiple areas in Lebanon, including Haret Hreik, Burj al-Barajneh, Laylaki, Ghobeiri, Hadath, Tahwita al-Ghadir, Chiyah, and al-Jnah.
WHO warns of imminent shortage of medical supplies
Earlier on Thursday, the World Health Organization warned that essential first-aid supplies at several Lebanese hospitals could run out within days due to severe shortages. The supplies at risk include bandages, antibiotics, and painkillers.
WHO representative in Lebanon, Abdel Nasser Abu Bakar, speaking to Reuters, confirmed that hospitals are already facing critical shortages in war-related medical supplies.
Abu Bakar warned that if heavy casualties continue at the same scale, the situation would become disastrous, noting that more lives may be lost. He added that demand has surged dramatically due to the sharp rise in civilian casualties, explaining that supplies normally sufficient for three weeks were depleted in just one day.
Rising death toll and humanitarian crisis in Lebanon
The warnings come after Israeli attacks on Lebanon on Wednesday, which, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, caused a non-final toll of 303 killed and 1,150 injured, with search and recovery operations for victims still ongoing across multiple locations.
The Ministry said the casualties were mostly women, children, and elderly individuals.
Recovery operations for victims trapped under rubble are still ongoing.
The large number of wounded has also triggered urgent appeals for blood donations, as hospital reserves have been rapidly depleted due to the scale of casualties caused by the strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, the capital, and multiple regions in southern and eastern Lebanon.
Lebanon seeks ceasefire before engaging in talks with 'Israel'
Lebanon has yet to receive an official date from the United States to begin negotiations with "Israel", with Beirut insisting that a ceasefire must be established before any talks take place, Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Beirut reported.
According to the correspondent, the upcoming Lebanese delegation will include Ambassador Simon Karam and another senior diplomat, with Beirut awaiting a response from Washington on the expected start of negotiations next week.
Additionally, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that Lebanon's official option is a ceasefire before engaging in negotiations. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced Thursday that he had instructed his government to initiate direct talks with Lebanon "as soon as possible." He emphasized that the negotiations would focus on “the disarmament of Hezbollah and the establishment of peaceful relations between Israel and Lebanon.”
Netanyahu also acknowledged Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s call for Beirut to be disarmed but stressed that “negotiations will begin in the coming days.”
The announcement followed talks on Wednesday with US President Donald Trump and White House envoy Steve Witkoff, who had urged "Israel" to ease airstrikes and open channels for negotiation.
According to Israeli broadcaster i24NEWS, the negotiations are expected to be conducted between Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yehiel Leiter and the Lebanese ambassador to the US, a close associate of President Salam, with US Ambassador Michel Issa in Beirut acting as a mediator.
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