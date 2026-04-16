Hezbollah Pounds Israeli Positions in Northern Settlements
By Al Mayadeen English
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon carried out a series of coordinated strikes targeting Israeli military positions in northern occupied Palestine and southern Lebanon, including drone, rocket, and anti-tank operations.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, Hezbollah, announced a series of coordinated operations targeting Israeli occupation army positions, military gatherings, and advancing forces in northern occupied Palestine and southern Lebanon, as confrontations continued along the border axis.
The operations, carried out between Tuesday and Thursday, included guided missile strikes, rocket barrages, and swarms of attack drones targeting military sites from the south of Lebanon to the depths of northern occupied territories.
On Wednesday morning, more than 20 rockets were launched by Hezbollah fighters within three minutes toward settlements in northern occupied Palestine, according to the Israeli Army Radio.
Sirens sounded in several settlements and locations, including Kiryat Shmona and its surrounding area, Dovev in the Western al-Jalil, and Misgav Am in the al-Jalil Panhandle. Israeli reports indicated that the latest barrage also targeted Akka and Nahariya. Israeli media also reported the launch of approximately 10 additional rockets toward the Western al-Jalil.
The Resistance also announced that it fired a salvo of rockets at Israeli troop positions in the northern outskirts of Bint Jbeil on Tuesday, at 7:00 pm.
Drones and missiles pound northern occupied Palestine
According to successive statements issued by the Islamic Resistance, multiple Israeli military positions were targeted on Wednesday and Thursday.
Fire support in South Lebanon
At 2:00 pm on April 14, 2026, a Merkava tank of Israeli occupation forces was targeted on the northeastern outskirts of Bint Jbeil with a guided missile, achieving a confirmed direct hit.
At 11:20 am on April 15, 2026, a logistics base of the 146th Division north of Sheikh Danoun, east of Nahariya, was targeted with swarms of attack drones.
At 2:30 pm on April 15, 2026, the headquarters of the 146th Division in the settlement of Gaaton was targeted for the second time with a swarm of attack drones.
At 1:10 am on April 16, 2026, the Liman barracks north of Nahariya were targeted with swarms of attack drones.
Rocket, drone attacks on Israeli settlements, sites
At 3:15 pm on April 15, 2026, a communications radar system at the Katsafia barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan was targeted with a missile salvo.
At 1:40 am on April 16, 2026, a site on Al-Ajal Hill north of the Kfar Yuval settlement was targeted with a rocket barrage.
At 2:30 am on April 16, 2026, the Hanita site was targeted with a swarm of attack drones.
Scale of operations
In a summary report, the Resistance revealed that it carried out 488 military operations between April 6 and April 13, including:
The Islamic Resistance reaffirmed that its operations “will continue until the aggression stops,” emphasizing that the operations are ongoing retaliation for continued Israeli attacks on southern Lebanese villages and violations of ceasefire agreements.
Hezbollah stressed that its attacks follow a period in which the Resistance upheld a ceasefire agreed upon by the United States, Iran, and their allies on April 8; however, the Israeli regime did not commit to the agreement and instead launched a large-scale assault, striking more than 100 sites across Lebanon, many in densely populated residential areas, within minutes.
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