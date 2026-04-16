Iran Warns About 'Dangerous Consequences' of US Actions Targeting Persian Gulf, Hormuz Strait
Thursday, 16 April 2026 2:16 AM
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned about the "dangerous consequences" of provocative US positions and actions targeting the Persian Gulf and the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
The top diplomat made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday.
The former cautioned that the actions would further complicate the situation in the region, referring to the United States' efforts at imposing, what Washington calls, a "naval blockade" on the Islamic Republic by trying to adversely affect shipping to and from the strait.
Speaking to the Chinese official, Araghchi, meanwhile, outlined the latest regional developments following the announcement of a two-weak lull in attacks against the Islamic Republic by Washington.
Announcing the decision, US President Donald Trump said a 10-point proposal forwarded by the Islamic Republic served as "a workable basis on which to negotiate."
However, following ceasefire talks held in the Pakistani capital Islamabad afterwards, Tehran lamented that Washington's "excessive demands" had prevented the negotiations from succeeding.
Iranian officials have underlined that realization of a conclusive cessation of all instances of aggression against the country serves as an indivisible part of the Islamic Republic's demands.
Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi expressed appreciation for the responsible decision made by China and Russia to oppose an "unreasonable" and one-sided draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council earlier this month regarding regional developments.
On April 7, Beijing and Moscow vetoed a Security Council resolution aimed at forcing Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz that it shut down to enemies and their allies following the launch of the US's and the Israeli regime's latest bout of unprovoked aggression targeting the Islamic Republic.
The Iranian foreign minister described Beijing's and Moscow's opposition to the draft resolution as effective in preventing further escalation of existing tensions.
For his part, the Chinese foreign minister praised the resilience and self-reliance exhibited by the Iranian nation throughout the aggression.
Wang also emphasized Beijing’s readiness to help advance diplomacy and bring an end to the situation arising from foreign aggression against the Islamic Republic.
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