Iran, IRGC Commemorate 40th Day Since Sayyed Khamenei's Assassination
By Al Mayadeen English
Iran marks 40 days since Ali Khamenei’s martyrdom; the IRGC pledges to continue his path amid ongoing Israeli attacks.
Iran marked the 40th day since the martyrdom of Iran's Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei, an event commemorated with widespread popular ceremonies across the country.
In the context of Thursday's events, a statement issued by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), the force hailed Sayyed Khamenei’s sacrifice as a turning point in the region.
IRGC highlights Sayyed Khamenei’s legacy
“The end of the dark era of arrogance in the region came by the blessing of the blood of the martyr leader,” the IRGC said, emphasizing that his martyrdom inspired the Iranian people’s resurgence.
The statement highlighted the role of national resistance, unity, and the Iranian armed forces in repelling aggressors, underlining that these achievements are part of the blessings of Sayyed Khamenei’s martyrdom.
Regarding the late leader’s philosophy, the IRGC described it as “a comprehensive system for leadership and governance that we will emulate,” reaffirming loyalty to the newly elected leader of the Islamic Revolution and Republic, Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, and pledging to continue the path of Ali Khamenei “with strength and determination”.
Sayyed Ali Khamenei was officially declared a martyr on March 1, 2026, following a US-Israeli aggression on Iran against his home on February 28. Subsequently, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the third leader of the Islamic Revolution and Republic, citing thorough deliberations under Article 108 of the Iranian constitution and a “duty before God”.
The commemoration comes over 40 days after the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran, and a two-week ceasefire period that was agreed to on Wednesday. However, the ceasefire terms have been breached by the United States and the Israeli regime, after the US endorsed Israeli bombing of Lebanon, saying that a ceasefire in the country was never part of the agreement.
However, at an earlier time, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif mediated and announced the ceasefire, saying that Iran and the United States, and their allies, had agreed to an immediate ceasefire covering all fronts, including Lebanon.
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