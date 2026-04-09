Israeli Massive Bombing Kills 203, Injures Over 1,000: Lebanese MoPH
By Al Mayadeen English
Israeli aggression on Lebanon leaves 203 martyred, including four soldiers, and over 1,000 wounded, as "Israel" escalates attacks despite ceasefire announcements.
The toll from the Israeli aggression on Lebanon has risen to 203 killed and more than 1,000 wounded, Lebanon’s Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine announced on Thursday, saying the figures are preliminary.
The statement came shortly before a Cabinet session, as authorities continue to assess the scale of the aggression that targeted multiple regions across the country.
Lebanese Army confirms martyrs among its ranks
In a separate statement, the Lebanese Army confirmed the martyrdom of four soldiers as a result of the Israeli strikes carried out on Wednesday, underscoring the direct targeting of national institutions amid the escalation.
The Israeli occupation carried out a series of massacres against civilians in various Lebanese areas, leading to mass casualties and widespread destruction, in what constitutes a full-fledged war crime and a blatant violation of international law.
The escalation came despite earlier announcements by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that Iran and the United States, alongside their allies, had agreed to an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon.
However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the proposed ceasefire does not include Lebanon, a position that coincided with a sharp intensification of attacks on the country.
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