Leader Offers Condolences on Martyrdom of Veteran Diplomat Kamal Kharrazi
Friday, 10 April 2026 7:19 PM
People start funeral procession for martyr Kamal Kharrazi at Imam Khomeini Mausoleum in Tehran after Friday prayers on April 10, 2026. (Photo by IQNA)
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has offered condolences on the martyrdom of Kamal Kharrazi, head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations and a former top diplomat, in a terrorist US-Israeli strike.
In a message on Friday, Ayatollah Khamenei offered condolences to the Iranian nation, the academic community and students of Kharrazi as well as his family on the martyrdom of the diplomat and his wife.
Ayatollah Khamenei hailed Kharrazi as "a distinguished professor in the field of science and culture and an experienced figure in the field of foreign policy”.
He added that Kharrazi’s martyrdom is a badge of honor for “the academic community, university professors, and political officials of Iran”, and at the same time is a "shameful testament to the villainy of the American-Zionist arrogant powers and the enemies of the science, culture, and civilization of Iran."
The Leader noted that Kharrazi “spent many years of his life” serving in various arenas, including culture and information, as well as at the Foreign Ministry.
Ayatollah Khamenei praised the activities of Kharrazi in the new fields of cognitive sciences as well as his role in the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations.
Kharrazi, the head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations and a former foreign minister and an adviser to the Islamic Revolution Leader, attained martyrdom on Thursday night. He had been severely wounded in a US-Israeli terrorist attack targeting his Tehran residence on April 1, a strike that also claimed the life of his spouse.
His assassination occurred amid a widespread US-Israeli war of terrorism against the Islamic Republic that began on February 28. The invading coalition also assassinated Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, alongside other senior government officials and military commanders.
Earlier, Iran’s highest-ranking officials issued messages of condolence following the martyrdom of Kharrazi.
President Masoud Pezeshkian mourned the loss of a "prominent, committed, and influential figure" in the country's diplomatic apparatus, highlighting his decades of service following the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf strongly condemned the act of terrorism, describing it as the "cowardly assassination of the tireless soldier of diplomacy."
Qalibaf stated that the attack on the "committed scientist and self-sacrificing warrior" was a clear demonstration of the "baseness and weakness" of the US-Israeli coalition.
Highlighting Kharrazi's unwavering ideological loyalty, Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei noted that the late veteran diplomat was an "influential weight" across various political arenas.
Current Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also paid tribute to Kharrazi, saying he represented rationality, contemplation, and adherence to national interests.
The criminal US-Israeli aggression on Iran began on February 28 with airstrikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders.
Iran’s highest-ranking officials have issued profound messages of condolence following the martyrdom of veteran diplomat Kamal Kharrazi.
Iranian armed forces responded by launching almost daily missile and drone operations targeting locations in the Israeli-occupied territories as well as US military bases and assets across the region.
On April 8, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) announced that there was an agreement to a Pakistan-brokered temporary ceasefire after the US accepted Iran’s 10-point proposal.
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