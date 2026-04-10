Sheikh Naim Qassem Says Israeli Regime Failed in Lebanon War Goals
By Al Mayadeen English
10 Apr 2026 16:20
Hezbollah’s Sheikh Naim Qassem says the Israeli occupation failed to achieve its military goals in Lebanon, citing resistance gains, civilian strikes, and continued cross-border attacks.
Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem said in a letter sent to the Lebanese people that the Israeli occupation has failed to achieve its battlefield objectives in Lebanon, stressing that the Israeli forces have been unable to carry out the ground invasion they repeatedly announced while facing ongoing resistance operations across multiple fronts.
He stated that “the enemy, Israel, has failed on the battlefield against the heroes of the resistance and has not been able to carry out the ground invasion it repeatedly announced,” adding that this reflects a widening gap between Israeli military plans and developments on the ground.
Sheikh Qassem said the Israeli regime has repeatedly changed its war objectives, shifting between broader and more limited military aims during the course of its campaign, stressing that the Israeli regime has a lack of strategic stability in terms of planning.
“The enemy was taken by surprise by the resistance’s tactics, the flexibility of the mujahideen’s movements, and their defensive capabilities,” he stated.
“No return to the previous status-quo”
The Hezbollah leader rejected any political or field arrangements that would restore the pre-war status quo, urging Lebanese officials to avoid concessions.
He also accused the Israeli regime of escalating attacks against civilians across Lebanon. “The enemy resorted to bloody crimes in Beirut, the southern suburb, the south, the Bekaa, Mount Lebanon, and everywhere by targeting civilians,” he said.
Sheikh Qassem said that despite weeks of escalation, the Israeli regime had failed to stop cross-border fire and drone activity. “The occupation has failed in all its aggression for more than 40 days to stop rockets, shells, and drones from reaching its nearby and distant settlements,” he said.
He further stressed that even large-scale military mobilization would not change the outcome on the battlefield. “Mobilizing 100,000 soldiers will not help the Israeli enemy achieve occupation; instead, they will turn into corpses and body parts, and those who remain on the battlefield will live in fear,” he said.
Displacement and resilience in Lebanon
He added that the Israeli occupation was accumulating failures while facing growing insecurity within its settlements. “For 40 days, the enemy has been accumulating failure; its settlements are filled with fear, its plans are confused, and its officials issue daily threats in an increasingly ineffective tone,” he said.
Sheikh Qassem also praised Lebanese societal resilience during the ongoing conflict, highlighting solidarity with displaced communities.
“The Lebanese people are far more resilient than the enemy believes. The displaced have set an example of pride, and those who hosted them have demonstrated the noblest form of citizenship and humanity,” he said.
Resistance operations and continued confrontation
He described fighters on the ground as a central defensive force, saying they had blocked Israeli strategic ambitions. “The fighters on the frontlines are an impenetrable barrier that has shattered the dreams and aspirations of the Zionists,” he said.
He added that resistance operations would continue without pause. “The resistance will continue until the very last breath, and the way the youth race for the battlefield sparks hope and dignity,” he said.
He concluded by linking ongoing sacrifices a long-term commitment to national goals. “The sacrifices make us even more determined to liberate our homeland and uphold our dignity,” he said.
'Israel' unleashes rampage on Lebanon, kills hundreds
A massive wave of Israeli airstrikes hit large parts of Lebanon on Wednesday, including Beirut, the South, the Bekaa, and Mount Lebanon, in a continued brutal aggression that has caused mounting civilian casualties and put immense pressure on medical services. Approximately 150 airstrikes were carried out across Lebanon within just two hours, highlighting the scale and intensity of the attacks.
Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reported that Israeli forces carried out heavy bombardment on Beirut’s Southern Suburb, targeting densely populated neighborhoods such as Bir Hassan, Haret Hreik, Chiah, Hay al-Sellom, and al-Rihab. The strikes came mere minutes apart, leaving widespread destruction and overwhelming emergency responders.
The Lebanese Civil Defense announced that a total of 254 people were martyred and 1,165 others were injured in Wednesday’s attacks. In Beirut alone, 92 people were killed and 742 wounded, while the Southern Suburb accounted for 61 deaths and 200 injuries.
In the Baalbek and Hermel regions, 18 and 9 people were killed, respectively, with dozens more injured. Other areas also suffered heavily, with 28 people killed and 59 wounded in Nabatieh, 17 deaths and 6 injuries in Alay, 12 martyrs and 56 injured in Saida, and 17 dead with 68 wounded in Tyre.
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