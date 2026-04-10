Yemenis Celebrate Iran’s Victory Against US-Israeli Coalition
Friday, 10 April 2026 6:06 PM
Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis gather in Sana'a on April 10, 2026, to voice support for Iran and resistance front against the US-Israeli acts of aggression. (Photo by Saba)
Yemenis have taken to the streets to celebrate the “historic victory” achieved by Iran in the war with the US-Israeli coalition, reiterating their support for the axis of resistance.
On Friday, Yemenis staged a million-strong march in the capital Sana’a under the slogan "Thanks be to God and in Celebration of Victory... Our Fronts Are United Against Zionism", waving the flags of Yemen, Iran, Palestine, Lebanon, and Iraq.
The demonstrators congratulated Iran’s leadership and the Iranian people on the Islamic Republic’s “great victory” against the US and Israel.
They stressed this victory represents a triumph for the entire Muslim world against the forces of tyranny and hegemony, and marks a turning point in the fight against the Zionist enemy in the region.
The participants in the rally also reaffirmed their unwavering support for the resistance in Lebanon and Palestine.
Meanwhile, they reiterated their commitment to maintaining the deterrence equation and the unity of the resistance fronts in the face of the American and Zionist enemy.
Similar demonstrations were also held in other cities across Yemen, including Sa’ada.
Tehran declared a “victory” following the war of aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime that lasted 40 days, announcing that Washington had been forced to accept an Iranian proposal.
On Wednesday, the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire after Washington received a 10-point proposal from Tehran.
Israel's Maariv newspaper admitted that the US-Israeli war against the Islamic Republic has ended in a "decisive victory for Iran," with both the US and Israel conceding to a "strategic surrender" and retreating from the battlefield.
The Israeli newspaper emphasized that Iran has imposed a deal largely of its own design on the US, rejecting Washington's proposal.
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