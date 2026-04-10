US-Israeli Strikes Ravage 125,000 Civilian Units Across Iran: Red Crescent Society
Friday, 10 April 2026 2:20 PM
Rescue workers are seen at the site of a US-Israeli airstrike on a residential area in Shahr-e Rey, Tehran, March 29, 2026. (Photo by IQNA)
The president of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) says more than 125,000 civilian structures were either destroyed or severely damaged by US-Israeli airstrikes on residential areas across the country.
Pir-Hossein Koulivand detailed the extent of the devastation caused by the five-week military aggression against the country during a televised speech on Friday.
According to him, 125,630 civilian units were damaged across the country, 100,000 of which were residential properties.
While some structures have been completely destroyed, others have sustained significant damage. He added that commercial centers account for 23,500 of the total impacted structures.
The IRCS head also stated that 339 medical centers—including hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories, health clinics, and emergency stations—were struck.
While some facilities were temporarily forced out of service, others managed to resume operations immediately.
Among these facilities, he said, Tehran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Hospital was reactivated and resumed services to patients in less than 24 hours after being targeted.
Koulivand further said that after documenting all evidence, the organization will submit reports to international organizations to ensure legal accountability for these atrocities by the enemies of the Islamic Republic.
He said that extensive follow-ups have already been conducted through the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
"All documentation regarding violations of International Humanitarian Law has been submitted to the relevant international bodies," Koulivand said.
The United States launched a large-scale, unprovoked war against Iran on February 28, assassinating former Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and a host of senior commanders.
Subsequent terrorist strikes on civilian targets have killed hundreds of civilians including more than 200 children.
Among the most tragic losses are over 181 schoolchildren and teachers in the southern city of Minab.
The school massacre occurred on the first day of the illegal war on Iran, when a US military attack using Tomahawk missiles struck Shajare Tayyebe Elementary school in the city.
In an earlier address to the UN Human Rights Council, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the massacre as “the tip of the iceberg” of the systematic war crimes committed with audacity and impunity by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran.
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