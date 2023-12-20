North Saw Heaviest Missile Barrage Since Start of War: Israeli Media
By Al Mayadeen English
19 Dec 2023
Israeli media highlight that on Tuesday, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon launched 18 missiles toward "Kiryat Shmona" and towns in the Upper al-Jalil.
Israeli media outlets reported on Tuesday that the northern borders with Lebanon witnessed the launch of drones reaching deep into the occupied Palestinian al-Jalil.
Rubi Hammerschlag, the Israeli KAN channel correspondent in north Palestine, mentioned that a heavy missile barrage was fired three hours ago, marking it as "the heaviest so far in this area."
Hammerschlag further highlighted that the barrage included 18 missiles "targeted toward Kiryat Shmona and towns in the Upper al-Jalil."
He also noted that throughout the day, sirens sounded in towns in the Hula Valley, the Upper al-Jalil region, and Safad, due to the infiltration of drones.
Earlier on Tuesday, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that a heavy barrage of rockets was launched toward the Upper al-Jalil, with "Israel's" Iron Dome system attempting to intercept them.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah confirmed that in response to the Israeli enemy's aggression against civilians and the martyrdom of Lebanese citizen Hussein Ali Barkat, its fighters shelled at 9:45 pm the settlement of "Yiftah" (the occupied Lebanese village of Qadas) with artillery, causing confirmed injuries.
"The Islamic Resistance reaffirms once again that it will never tolerate any assault on civilians," it underlined in a statement.
Similarly, the Islamic Resistance announced targeting a Merkava tank near the al-Malikiyah site at 3:30 pm using appropriate weapons, resulting in its destruction and casualties, between deaths and injuries, among Israeli occupation forces there. Later, the Israeli occupation military confirmed that two reserve soldiers were injured in the attack.
Prior to this, the Resistance said that it targeted the "Metula" site in the eastern sector along the Lebanese borders with occupied Palestine at 11:05 am using appropriate weapons, causing confirmed injuries at the Israeli site.
On Monday, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon attacked two Israeli Iron Dome batteries in the northern Israeli settlement of "Kabri" near the occupied Palestinian-Lebanese border area.
The Iron Dome is a mobile air defense missile system designed to intercept short-range missiles and artillery shells by Rafael, a company for advanced defense systems.
The necessity for an air defense system to shield "Israel" against short-range missiles arose following the July 2006 war, when Hezbollah launched over 4,000 primarily short-range 122 MLM Grad rockets, most of which landed in northern occupied Palestine.
Interestingly, however, Hezbollah's operation was carried out using artillery shells that rocked the Iron Dome batteries and all-out destroyed them.
