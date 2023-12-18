Nothing Will Stand Between Yemen, Palestine: Sanaa Military General
By Al Mayadeen English
The Major General says Yemen is ready to confront any "state or entity that stands between [Yemen] and Palestine."
The commander of the Fifth Military Region in the Sanaa government, Major General Yusuf al-Madani, affirmed Yemen's unwavering commitment to support Gaza, regardless of any external pressure.
In a statement on Monday, the Major General declared that "any escalation in Gaza is an escalation in the Red Sea."
On reports of a potential maritime military coalition being discussed between the United States, the Israeli occupation entity, and a number of countries, including Arab states, al-Madani emphasized that the Yemeni Armed Forces will confront "any state or entity that stands between [Yemen] and Palestine."
Yemen is "committed to maintaining high readiness against any potential threats, as the enemy is lying in wait for Yemen and seeks reactions after being humiliated."
The senior Yemeni military official referred to the operation of capturing the Israeli commercial ship Galaxy Leader, explaining that it took place "under extremely complex conditions and 120 kilometers off the coast of Yemen."
He also revealed that "the special forces that carried out the operation underwent extensive training for two years to execute such operations," adding that "the operation was successfully conducted despite the enemy being in a state of caution, with a significant US presence in the Red Sea and its vessels deployed in a close proximity to the ship."
Possible explosions
Earlier today, the British Maritime Trade Operations Department (UKMTO) warned of two separate security incidents in the Red Sea, in the vicinity of Bab al-Mandab, off the Yemeni port of Mokha.
According to the platform, during the first event, it received information about a potential explosion 30nm [nautical miles] south of Port Mokha, just 2nm off one of the vessel's [sic] quarters.
Meanwhile, the second report included another possible explosion in the water 24nm southeast of Mokha Port, without providing further details.
This comes shortly after the head of the Sanaa negotiating delegation, Mohammad Abdul Salam, affirmed that "the Red Sea is safe for everyone except ships affiliated with the Israeli enemy," emphasizing that "Yemeni operations have a significant economic impact on Israel."
Abdul Salam also reiterated that "any actions taken by the Yemeni Armed Forces are linked to lifting the blockade on Gaza and halting the aggression against the Strip."
"The Palestinian cause does not tolerate compromise, and we cannot accept what is happening to the people of Gaza," he stressed.
