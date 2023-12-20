President Raeisi: Entire World Enraged by Israel, US Atrocities in Gaza
Wednesday, 20 December 2023 2:45 AM
Iran's President Ebrahim Raeisi (R) and his Turkmen counterpart Sardar Bardimohamedov
Iran's president says the entire world has been enraged by the Israeli regime and the United States' atrocities against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a Tuesday phone call with his Turkmen counterpart Sardar Bardimohamedov.
The Iranian chief executive denounced "what is being afflicted on the oppressed people of Gaza in terms of oppression and crime, by the Zionist regime and the US."
The atrocities, he added, "have deeply affected and enraged not only all the world's Muslims, but only the entire people of the world."
The Iranian president emphasized the need to use all available capacities towards providing assistance to the oppressed people of Gaza.
The remarks came amid an ongoing war that the Israeli regime has been waging against the Gaza Strip since October 7 in response to an operation staged by the territory's resistance movements.
Close to 20,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have died during the military campaign so far.
As the Israeli regime's most dedicated ally, the US has supplied it with more than 10,000 tons of military equipment since the onset of the aggression.
Washington has also cast its veto against all the United Nations Security Council resolutions that called for implementation of an immediate ceasefire across the besieged Palestinian territory.
The Islamic Jihad movement says the United States all-out support for Israel encourages the regime to continue its crimes in Gaza.
Bilateral ties
Elsewhere in his remarks, Raeisi expressed satisfaction with the "remarkable" growth of Iran and Turkmenistan's ties, especially in the field of trade.
He stressed the need for implementation of the important agreements that had been reached in the fields of energy, transportation, and transit during the most recent meeting of the countries' joint economic commission.
For his part, the Turkmen official also expressed contentment with the growing trend of the countries' ties in various political, economic, and cultural fields.
Bardimohamedov expressed readiness on the part of Ashkhabad for expansion of the level of cooperation between the countries and implementation of bilateral agreements.
