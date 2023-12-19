Red Cross Chief Says Humanitarian Situation in Israeli-bombarded Gaza ‘Untenable’
Tuesday, 19 December 2023 10:39 PM
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spoljaric Egger attends a briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, on December 14, 2022. (Reuters photo)
Mirjana Spoljaric, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), says she saw “a lack of everything” in the Gaza Strip during a recent trip to the Israeli-bombarded Palestinian territory.
The ICRC president said on Tuesday that civilians in Gaza were being forced to endure tremendous suffering and loss.
“There is a lack of operational space for the humanitarian actors, but most importantly, there is an acute lack of safety and security for people anywhere in Gaza,” she said.
“There is some aid getting in. There are some trucks coming in but this is by far not enough given the suffering and the level of the needs of the people.”
Spoljaric noted that civilian infrastructure and hospitals are among the prime targets of Israeli bombings and shelling.
“What I saw in the hospital that I visited was a total exhaustion, a density because people are seeking refuge in these hospitals. But what I also saw is a lack of medication, a lack of electricity, a lack of water that is necessary for the hospitals to run,” she said. “But most importantly, decreasing surgical capability given the high number of casualties and wounded people.”
Elsewhere in her remarks, the ICRC president said that her organization was focusing its operations on the hospitals, “on providing medical assistance as much as we can, including through medical teams, surgeons that are there operating around the clock”.
A senior UN official says a ceasefire must be put in place in Gaza otherwise disease-deaths could outnumber bombing-deaths in the besieged Palestinian territory.
Spoljaric also earlier expressed concern over the massive destruction of the civilian infrastructure due to the relentless bombardment of Gaza.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization says, Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza is out of function.
Israeli forces have laid siege to the hospital complex. They have once again attacked al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City.
Most of the hospital’s staff has been abducted by invading troops. The hospital is now completely out of service. The situation remains dire at other hospitals, including al-Shifa in Gaza City.
Israeli forces bury Palestinians alive using bulldozers in the courtyard of Kamal Adwan Hospital, the only operational healthcare facility in northern Gaza.
‘Unprecedented level of destruction’ in Gaza: UN agency
The UN agency that caters to the needs of Palestinian refugees says that more than 60 percent of the infrastructure in Gaza has been destroyed or damaged.
“This is a staggering and unprecedented level of destruction and forced displacement, taking place in front of our eyes,” it added.
UNRWA also said that more than 90 percent of the population in Gaza has been displaced.
Israel is relentlessly pummeling the besieged territory, killing more defenseless women and children.
At least 50 Palestinians have been killed and 12 others injured in an artillery attack on the Gaza City.
Israeli forces have also bombed more than 10 buildings in Beit Hanoun. Regime airstrikes on the Jabalia refugee camp have also claimed at least 13 lives.
Air raids targeted Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza too.
At least 40 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip in fresh Israeli air raids on residential buildings across the besieged territory.
Elsewhere in the south, the regime has launched fresh strikes against Khan Yunis. Nearly 30 people have also fallen victim to the latest attacks on Rafah.
The total death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 now tops 19,600, mostly women and children.
