Ethiopia Remains Committed to Reach Negotiated Settlement on GERD
Addis Ababa, December 20/2023(ENA)- Ethiopia remains committed to reach an amicable and negotiated settlement on GERD that addresses the interests of the three countries and looks forward the resumption of the negotiation, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Ethiopia, Egypt and the Sudan conducted the fourth round of trilateral negotiation on 17-19 December 2023 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
In a press statement issued on 4th Round of Trilateral Negotiation on Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted after the conclusion of the fourth round of the negotiation, Egypt has issued a statement that violates the UN Charter and the Constitutive Act of the African Union.
Ethiopia also rejects the misrepresentation of its positions by Egypt, it said.
These four rounds of negotiations have been conducted following the understanding reached between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia, and President Abdel Fatah el Sisi of Egypt on 13 July 2023.
The two leaders guided their respective officials, among other things, to do all the necessary efforts to finalize the rules and guidelines on the first filling and annual operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).
The negotiations have helped the three countries to have an in-depth discussion on the major issues of difference.
During these four rounds, Ethiopia endeavored and keenly engaged with the two lower riparian countries to address the major issues of difference and reach an amicable agreement.
Egypt, in contrast, maintained colonial era mentality and erected roadblocks against efforts toward convergence, the statement said.
The negotiations on the guidelines and rules on the first filling and annual operation of the GERD is meant to enhance confidence and build trust among the three countries.
It is not meant to foreclose Ethiopia`s rights on the utilization of the waters of the Nile.
Ethiopia would, thus, like to make it abundantly clear that it will continue to utilize its water resources to meet the needs of the present and future generations based on the principle of equitable and reasonable utilization, the statement stressed.
The Agreement on the Declaration of Principles of 2015 signed by the three countries provides the basis for this negotiation.
Moreover, the African Union, which remains seized of the matter since 2020, facilitated a platform that provides the three countries an opportunity to exchange views in order to reach an amicable solution.
