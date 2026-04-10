357 Martyred, 1,223 Wounded in Israeli Aggression on Black Wednesday
By Al Mayadeen English
10 Apr 2026 23:36
The overall toll of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon since March 2 has reached 1,953 martyred and 6,303 injured.
Lebanon's Ministry of Health announced on Friday that the death toll from "Israel's" massacres on Black Wednesday has risen to 357 martyred and 1,223 wounded, as the Israeli regime continues its war on Lebanon.
The ministry further revealed that the overall toll of the Israeli aggression since March 2 has reached 1,953 killed and 6,303 injured.
Women, children, and elderly among the victims
Earlier ministry figures, recorded when the toll still stood at 303 martyred and 1,150 wounded, showed that at least 30 children and 71 women were among those martyred, with 142 children and 358 women wounded. Nine individuals over the age of 65 were also killed, and 47 were injured.
Wednesday's assault saw approximately 150 airstrikes carried out across Lebanon within minutes, targeting Beirut and its surroundings, the South, the Bekaa, and Mount Lebanon.
Israeli attacks continue on Friday
On Friday, an Israeli attack targeted the vicinity of the government serail in Nabatieh, killing 13 members of Lebanon's State Security apparatus, in a direct aggression against Lebanese state institutions, the same Lebanese state seeking to normalize relations with the entity.
Israeli occupation forces also carried out demolitions in multiple southern villages as part of their ethnic cleansing operations, alongside airstrikes and artillery shelling across the south.
A newly established Civil Defense point in Siddiqin was bombed, as were the roads linking Deir Qanoun Ras al-Ain, the al-Housh area in the Tyre district, and towns including Deir al-Zahrani, Kfar Reman, Qaqaiyat al-Jisr, and Srifa. The southern city of Bint Jbeil was also targeted. In the Bekaa, attacks on Douris and Sohmar led to the martyrdom of three individuals.
The ongoing attacks represent a continued Israeli violation of the ceasefire agreement announced between Iran and the United States, which explicitly stipulated the inclusion of Lebanon and all fronts retaliating against US and Israeli aggressions, terms affirmed by Tehran and outlined in the Pakistani-mediated announcement.
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