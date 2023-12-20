Moscow Achieved Tipping Point in Standoff with West in 2023, Russian Diplomat Says
One can see it on the ground "where our fighters have taken up arms to prove their rightness, the rightness of our views, and - by doing what they can, risking their lives - are implementing the foreign policy concept that was adopted this year," Maria Zakharova said
The Spokeswoman of Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova Russian foreign Ministry press service/TASS
© Russian foreign Ministry press service/TASS
MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russia has achieved a drastic breakthrough in its standoff with the West in 2023, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"I can surely tell you about my feeling, my emotions. There is certainly an understanding and feeling of a fundamental turning point that we all are seeing in our confrontation with the West," she said at a news conference.
According to Zakharova, "this tipping point is visible and obvious everywhere."
One can see it on the ground "where our fighters have taken up arms to prove their rightness, the rightness of our views, and - by doing what they can, risking their lives - are implementing the foreign policy concept that was adopted this year," the diplomat said.
"This is felt in the behavior and resilience of the world majority," the diplomat continued. "We see this on international platforms, at summits and in international organizations. This can be seen, among other things, in the articles of the biased Western media, which are absolutely confused about what reckless policy they have given in to and what it has all led to."
Asked about the positive aspects of the ministry’s efforts in 2023, Zakharova pointed to the adoption of a foreign policy concept.
"It is updated and, I would say, extraordinary, which it had never been before," she said. "Undoubtedly, this is the highlight of the year for our diplomacy."
As other memorable milestones of this year, the diplomat named the second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg and the expansion of the BRICS.
No comments:
Post a Comment