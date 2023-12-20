Russia Welcomes Any Constructive Ideas for Settling Ukrainian Crisis — Lavrov
MARRAKESH, December 20. /TASS/. Russia welcomes any constructive ideas, including from the League of Arab States, on how to create conditions for a fair resolution of the Ukrainian conflict on the basis of international law, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
He said a group of Arab League representatives visited Russia in the spring of 2022 to discuss Ukraine.
"We had a good conversation about how the Ukrainian crisis emerged, how it can be resolved through stopping the use of Ukraine against Russia, through stopping the Nazification of this country and through stopping all actions to obliterate all things Russian. And we appreciated this initiative of the Arab League," he said at a news conference following the 6th session of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum. "Today's statement, which we adopted, emphasizes that Russia welcomes any constructive ideas, including the ideas of the League of Arab States, on how to create conditions for this conflict to get a fair solution on the basis of international law, first of all and including - on the basis of the rights of national minorities and on the basis of the rights that pertain to security, legitimate interests, security of every country."
"Probably, under the current circumstances, the issue of Ukraine sounds differently, because in 2019 neither [former German Chancellor Angela] Merkel, nor [former French President Francois] Hollande, nor [former Ukrainian President Pyotr] Poroshenko had yet to admit publicly that they didn't give a damn about the Minsk agreements and the only reason to sign that piece of paper and have it backed by the UN Security Council, was to gain a few years to funnel weapons into Ukraine," he went on to say.
