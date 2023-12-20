Russian Paratroopers Take Ukrainian Armed Forces Stronghold Near Artyomovsk
The enemy fled, leaving behind their wounded and dead
© Kirill Kuhmar/TASS, archive
MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian paratroopers stormed a Ukrainian military stronghold north-west of Artyomovsk in the Peoples Republic of Donetsk, the Russian Ministry of Defense told TASS.
"In the Donetsk direction, assault units of Ivanovo paratroopers from the Battlegroup South, continued to improve the situation along the front line and with the support of artillery fire stormed another strong point northwest of Artyomovsk," the statement said.
During aerial reconnaissance of the Ukrainian armed forces' positions, the paratroopers discovered the enemy's main fire weapons and control points. Subsequently, the artillery of the formation suppressed the main fire weapons of the Ukrainian armed forces, disrupting their control system. Newly identified targets were destroyed by FPV drone crews.
Next, paratroopers from several directions captured the positions of the Ukrainian armed forces, after which they carried out a complete clearing of the stronghold. The enemy fled, leaving behind their wounded and dead.
