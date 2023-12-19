Wad Madani’s Fall to RSF Without Fight Raises Questions
RSF fighters cross Hantoub bridge after the withdrawal of the Sudanese forces on December 18, 2023
December 18, 2023 (WAD MADANI) – A wave of unrest swept across Sudan on Monday as the army abruptly withdrew from Wad Madani, the capital of Al-Jazira State, without engaging in any major clashes against the invading militia forces.
This sudden retreat, marked by the absence of any resistance from the Sudanese military, has left many citizens deeply unsettled and questioning the government’s ability to protect them.
For four days before the army’s withdrawal, intense skirmishes had erupted between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, leaving a trail of civilian casualties in their wake.
Eyewitness accounts from Wad Madani recounted how the RSF, despite initial resistance from a small contingent of Sudanese soldiers, swiftly gained control of the city’s eastern neighbourhoods, including the strategic Hantoub Bridge.
The RSF’s swift advance enabled them to take over the northern districts of Wad Madani, establishing military outposts and asserting their dominance over government headquarters.
Meanwhile, most of the Sudanese army’s First Division personnel retreated towards Sennar State, with the army maintaining a deafening silence regarding the city’s seizure.
Amidst the general withdrawal, fierce battles reportedly erupted around the First Infantry Division command center, as a small group of soldiers refused to abandon their post.
The RSF, undeterred by this resistance, quelled the opposition and arrested the remaining soldiers.
Social media platforms have been flooded with videos showing RSF soldiers patrolling the city’s streets in military vehicles, further fueling public anxiety.
The army’s abrupt departure and its alleged deception of civilians, particularly the broadcasting of false news about repelling the RSF attack, have drawn widespread criticism on social media.
Many Sudanese expressed their frustration with the military’s decision to leave behind weapon and ammunition stockpiles, effectively handing them over to the enemy.
Residents of the neighbouring city of Al-Kamilin have expressed their apprehensions about the RSF’s potential expansion into their territory.
For eight months, Wad Madani has served as a refuge for over 0.5 million displaced people from Khartoum.
