Some parties in the GNU campaigned on the idea that Affirmative Action policies like BEE were hurting the country’s economic potential, however, Minister Parks Tau said transformation could not be sacrificed for the sake of economic growth.
JOHANNESBURG - The Ministry of Trade and Industry says Affirmative Action policies, like Black Economic Empowerment (BEE), will remain under the Government of National Unity (GNU).
Over the weekend, the seventh democratic administration government met in Pretoria for its first Cabinet lekgotla.
The lekgotla serves as a strategy session for the GNU to develop a national policy agenda around issues like BEE and many others.
The main priorities for the Government of National Unity is economic growth and trade.
A number of parties in the GNU campaigned on the idea that Affirmative Action policies like BEE were hurting the country’s economic potential and needed to either be scrapped or repealed.
However, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau said transformation could not be sacrificed for the sake of economic growth.
“Included in our priorities in relation to social justice, equity and redress, therefore these are parties that have come together on the basis of addressing transformation because we have committed to redress in the foundation principles.”
Tau said while policies like BEE have had their issues, the government cannot scrap them altogether.
