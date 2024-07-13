Death Toll of Al-Mawasi Massacre Rises to 90: Gaza Health Ministry
By Al Mayadeen English
13 Jul 2024
According to the Ministry, "half" of the dead are women and children, and at least 300 have sustained injuries, many of which are in "critical" condition.
Latest estimates from Gaza's Health Ministry reveal that the death toll in the al-Mawasi camp, a so-called "designated safe zone," has risen to 90.
According to the Ministry, "half" of the dead are women and children, and at least 300 have sustained injuries, many of which are in "critical" condition.
Earlier today, "Israel" claimed to have targeted a senior Hamas commander in the area but later retracted its statements after Hamas sources confirmed he was still alive.
In a statement, the Resistance clarified that the purpose of "Israel's" allegations was to cover up the horrific massacre committed by the Israeli occupation in Khan Younis.
Hamas leader Sami Abu Zuhri confirmed to Reuters earlier that the report broadcast by the Israeli occupation's Army Radio, stating that a raid on Khan Younis targeted the general commander of the al-Qassam Brigades, is "nonsense."
He further noted that "all the martyrs are civilians," stressing that "what is happening is a dangerous escalation of genocide amid American support and global silence," and further noted that the massacre is a practical message from the occupation indicating that it "is not interested in any agreement."
Today's massacre at the Al-Mawasi camp sparked a wave of international outrage, with several world leaders expressing condemnation over "Israel's" actions.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, "What is happening in Gaza is not a war or self-defense but genocide," adding that no country in the region, including Turkey, can feel safe as long as "Israel" seeks its security by occupying lands.
The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed that "Israel's" killing of dozens of civilians in al-Mawasi is "part of the Netanyahu government's efforts to eradicate all Palestinians."
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said targeting the tents of displaced people in areas that have been declared safe is "a new crime in the record of Zionist crimes that continue in light of the silence of the international community, the comprehensive US support for this entity that kills innocent people, the double standards of European countries, and the failure to use the existing capabilities of Islamic countries."
In turn, the Political Bureau of the Ansar Allah movement in Yemen strongly condemned the brutal genocide massacres of the occupation, the latest being the massacre in al-Mawasi in Khan Younis and the massacre at the prayer area at the al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza.
The Political Bureau added that "the series of crimes and insistence on killing and displacement comes with direct American direction, amid the world's complacency and the so-called international community."
No comments:
Post a Comment