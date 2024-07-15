South African Police Arrest Boyfriend of Scientist Found Dead in Bramley
Police said they found 32-year-old Dorcas Lekganyane at a house in Bramley after responding to a domestic violence call. In June, Lekganyane was recognised by the Mail & Guardian as one of 200 influential South Africans.
Dorcas Lekganyane. Picture: Supplied
JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested the boyfriend of a young environmental scientist after she was found dead with multiple stab wounds.
Police said they found 32-year-old Dorcas Lekganyane at a house in Bramley on Thursday, after responding to a domestic violence call.
In June, Lekganyane was recognised by the Mail & Guardian as one of the 200 influential young South Africans.
A couple of weeks later she was killed, allegedly by her boyfriend in what her family has called “an act of senseless violence.”
Gauteng police spokesperson Noxolo Kweza said police were investigating a murder case.
“Her partner was also found in the house. He was taken to a local hospital where he was placed under police guard. He will be charged with murder and will appear in court soon.”
In a statement, her family said Lekganyane was a beacon of light whose death will be mourned by many people she impacted with her work and humanity.
No comments:
Post a Comment