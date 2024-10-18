Al-Houthi Says Hamas to Never Drop Banner of Resistance After Sinwar
By Al Mayadeen English
18 Oct 2024 23:30
Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddine al-Houthi underlines that the Israeli occupation forces will not succeed in forcing the Resistance to surrender.
The leader of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, expressed his condolences to the family of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the Political Bureau of the movement, the al-Qassam Brigades, the Palestinian people, and the entire Islamic World following Sinwar's martyrdom.
In a statement on Friday evening, Sayyed al-Houthi said, "We received with deep sorrow the news of the martyrdom of our brother and fighter, Yahya Sinwar, who was martyred in the path of God, in the field of confrontation, heroism, and honor."
Sayyed al-Houthi emphasized that the sacrifices of the oppressed Palestinian people and their fighters would never be in vain.
He further asserted that "if the Israeli enemy believes that the martyrdom of leader Sinwar will lead to the collapse of the resistance front in Gaza or the demoralization of its fighters, they are delusional."
Sayyed al-Houthi also stressed that Hamas, a movement that has been steadfast and giving since its very inception, has not faltered despite the martyrdom of its founder and several of its prominent leaders. He assured that Hamas "will never abandon the banner of resistance, leave the battlefield, or surrender."
He criticized the Israeli occupation's portrayal of assassinating Resistance leaders as an achievement, calling it a "fantasy" and a disregard for the realities on the ground.
The Yemeni leader added that the US and the Israeli occupation are working toward common goals, driven by similar ideologies, with the US seeking to enable Israeli dominance over the region, whether directly or through political and economic control.
He also pointed out that the current events in the region are not coincidental but part of a long series of developments.
Yemen pays tribute to Sinwar
The Supreme Political Council of Yemen mourned on Friday the great martyr and prominent leader, Hamas Political Bureau chief Yahya Sinwar, "who was killed after a long journey of struggle and sacrifice."
In a statement offering its condolences, the council affirmed that the heroic martyr raised the banner of the struggle, standing steadfast at the forefront of the oppressed Palestinian people and the resistance movements.
The council emphasized that Sinwar formed a strong front against the "criminal Zionist aggression until his efforts culminated in martyrdom for the sake of God."
Sanaa extended congratulations to the Arab-Islamic nation, especially Hamas, for the significant sacrifice of leader Yahya Sinwar, stating that his blood would serve as "the fuel that will ignite the fire against the Zionists and increase the determination and resolve of the fighters in Palestine."
In conclusion, the Political Council reiterated Yemen's unwavering position of solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people, pledging to continue support "with all available resources and means until the aggression is halted and the siege is lifted."
Additionally, Mohammed Abdulsalam, spokesperson for the Ansar Allah movement, issued a statement congratulating Hamas and the Palestinian people on Sinwar receiving "the medal of martyrdom," fighting for the noblest and just cause.
"May God have mercy on Abu Ibrahim; he has written heroic epics in confronting the Israeli criminal entity. We are certain that Gaza and the Palestinian cause are destined for victory, no matter the sacrifices involved," he concluded.
