Kenya Impeached Deputy President Gachagua Claims Two Assassination Attempts August and September
Says the first attempt was in Kisumu at the end of August and the second one was in Nyeri
by BRIAN ORUTA
20 October 2024 - 14:32
In Summary
Speaking after he was discharged from Karen Hospital on Sunday, Gachagua said the impeachment came after the assassinations by security agencies failed.
"On September 3, another team came to Nyeri and tried to poison food that was meant for me and the Kikuyu council of elders."
Impeached Deputy President Rigathi speaking at Karen Hospital on Sunday (PHOTO: SCREENGRAB)
Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now claims that there were two failed assassination attempts on his life before the impeachment plan was hatched.
He noted that the first attempt was in Kisumu at the end of August and the second attempt was in Nyeri just a few days later.
According to the former DP, he escaped the two assassination attempts because his team detected the poison. He noted that the second attempt was by the National Intelligence Service, which he reported.
“On August 30, in Kisumu, undercover security agents entered my room and bugged it and one of them tried to poison my food, but we detected it and were able to escape the scheme. I was supposed to be killed by food poisoning. “
"I did report this matter to the NIS and asked the officers assigned to my office to leave because I felt I was not safe. After the two assassination attempts failed, it is when this impeachment motion was hatched,” Gachagua said.
