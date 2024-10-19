Kenyan Elected President of World Medical Association
Dr Kitulu is the former Kenya Medical Association president
by Allan Kisia
19 October 2024 - 19:47
KMA is the umbrella professional association for doctors in Kenya.
The World Medical Association was founded in 1947 with the aim of promoting cooperation between medical organisations across the world.
Kenyan doctor Jacqueline Kitulu is the World Medical Association President-elect for 2025-26.
Breaking the news, the Kenya Medical Association (KMA) asked Kenyans to join them in congratulating Kitulu.
“Join us in congratulating Dr. Jacqueline Kitulu former KMA President and now the World Medical Associate President-elect 2025-26. We are global,” KMA said in a statement posted on X.
KMA is the umbrella professional association for doctors in Kenya. Kituli is the first female to chair the 50-year-old association.
She is also the second deputy governor of the Kenya Red Cross Society and sits on several other boards, such as; the Mater Misericordiae Hospital, the Kenya Coordinating Mechanism for Global Funds and the Kenya Consumer Protection Advisory Committee where she is the vice chair.
Kitulu has been a family physician in private practice for the last 15 years.
She is an MBA Healthcare Management alumnus of Strathmore Business School and also holds a Bachelors’ Degree in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Nairobi.
The World Medical Association was founded in 1947 with the aim of promoting cooperation between medical organisations across the world.
Since then, its membership has grown from an initial 27 organisations to 95. Individual physicians may also become Associate Members of the WMA.
The WMA Council, which is composed of national representatives, convenes two times a year.
It passes resolutions and acts as an advisory body to the medical profession worldwide. Central to the role of the WMA is the physician-patient relationship and, above all, the issue of patient safety.
WMA is an integral part of most professional codes of practice in Germany, whereas the Declaration of Helsinki sets the benchmark for clinical trials on human beings and has been influential in the formation of German drug law.
The WMA’s International Code of Medical Ethics outlines the physician’s duties toward patients, other physicians, health professionals and society as a whole.
