Mpox Spread Getting Out of Control, Africa CDC Warns
“If we continue with meetings and discussions, we will not succeed.”
by Allan Kisia
19 October 2024 - 15:46
In Summary
“I have to say it clearly, loudly that Mpox is getting out of control, if we do not act.”
On October 14, Health Director-General Patrick Amoth has confirmed the first Mpox death in the country.
The spread of Mpox virus in Africa is getting out of control, Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention Director General Jean Kaseya has warned.
In a message shared on X, Kaseya said cases of the diseases are increasingly being confirmed in the continent.
“I have to say it clearly and loudly that Mpox is getting out of control if we do not act,” he said.
He noted that more than 1,000 deaths have been recorded and the disease has spread to 12 more countries from April to August.
"If we continue with meetings and discussions, we will not succeed. We are still talking about pledges being made. We ought to finalise all these discussions next week to translate the pledges into concrete money, tools, and vaccines for our countries," he said.
Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention is a specialised technical institution of the African Union that strengthens the capacity and capability of Africa’s public health institutions.
On October 14, Health Director-General Patrick Amoth confirmed the first Mpox death in the country.
Amoth confirmed that the number of Mpox cases now stands at 13, with eight people having fully recovered and have been discharged.
The Health DG added that four patients are still recuperating in different hospitals.
“One patient passed on due to a co-existent medical condition,” he said.
Mpox was declared a public health emergency by the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention On August 14, the World Health Organisation similarly proclaimed the event a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).
The World Health Organization donated medicines for NTDs and Mpox diagnostics to the Ministry of Health.
The WHO donated 15,215,000 tablets to support Kenya's fight against NTDs to eliminate conditions like schistosomiasis and soil-transmitted helminthiases.
The donation worth Sh213 million worth of medicine is to be used for a mass drug administration later this month targeting over 15 million people in 15 counties.
According to the ministry, the focus will be on the Coastal region, Lake Victoria basin, and Western regions, where the burden of these diseases remains highest.
